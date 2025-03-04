Tennis Trending Pop moments today: Coco Gauff bumps into Serena Williams while all glammed up; Aryna Sabalenka's boyfriend Georgios in complete awe of her latest red carpet look, and more

Coco Gauff ran into Serena Williams during their red carpet appearance at the Oscar's party. Meanwhile, Paula Badosa reacted to her sister's gorgeous vacation pictures on Instagram.

In other news, Aryna Sabalenka's boyfriend reacted to her picture from the Oscar's party while John McEnroe's ex-wife Tatum O'Neal looked back at her Academy Award win in 1974.

On that note, here are today's top internet pop news:

Coco Gauff meets Serena Williams on the Oscar red carpet

Coco Gauff ran into Serena Williams at the Oscar's party. Both the WTA stars were present for the Oscar's party at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood.

Gauff was dressed in a yellow gown from Miu-Miu and completed her look with long earrings and a gold Rolex. Meanwhile, Serena Williams wore an off-shoulder black gown with a pendant necklace.

Coco Gauff posted her picture with Williams on her official Twitter account. The young American captioned the image as:

"With the 🐐 Serena Williams," Gauff captioned.

Paula Badosa comments on her sister's picture

Paula Badosa left a comment on her sister, Jana's vacation pictures. Jana Badosa is currently holidaying in the Bahamas and posted a few pictures from that trip.

The Australian Open semifinalist left a comment on her sister's photo dump. The two sisters often post pictures of each other on social media. Paula Badosa left a few hearts on the picture.

Paula Badosa's comment on Instagram

Aryna Sabalenka's boyfriend leaves a comment on the Belarusian's Oscars after party appearance

Aryna Sabalenka's boyfriend dropped a four-emoji reaction to the Belarussian's red carpet picture. The WTA World No. 1 made an appearance at the Oscar's party in Hollywood.

Sabalenka wore an elegant crocheted gold dress with a brown leather jacket draped around his shoulder. The Belarussian posted a picture on her Instagram account, which got a reaction from her boyfriend, Georgios Frangulis. He commented:

"😍🤯❤️🦖"

John McEnroe's ex-wife shares a throwback picture on Instagram

John McEnroe's ex-wife Tatum O'Neal looked back at her Academy Awards win in 1974. O'Neal had won the Best Supporting Actress award that year, at the age of 10, making her the youngest ever winner of an Academy award.

O'Neal shared a video of her award win from back in 1975, with the clip starting with the iconic "and the award goes to" before declaring O'Neal as the winner. She used the tear-eyed emoji and captioned it:

"On this day @theacademy."

Tatum O'Neal's Instagram story

