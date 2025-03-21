Tennis Trending Pop moments today: Mirra Andreeva over to moon after catching LeBron James' attention, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa enjoy NBA action, and more

Mirra Andreeva was delighted to catch the attention of American star LeBron James. Meanwhile, Lorenzo Musetti's girlfriend shared an adorable picture of the Italian with his son.

In other news, Stefanos Tstisipas and Paula Badosa watched an NBA game together. Also, Kim Clijsters sent a message to tennis moms cheering them to win a Grand Slam.

On that note, here are today's top pop news:

Mirra Andreeva opens up about getting a shoutout from LeBron James

Mirra Andreeva couldn't hide her delight after getting a shoutout from NBA star LeBron James. The Russian grabbed James' attention after her Indian Wells triumph.

Following her Indian Wells win, LeBron James congratulated Andreeva on Instagram:

"Mirra Congratulations !!! Happy to have helped but honestly YOU did that !! All your hard work, drive and dedication towards your craft ! KEEP GOING ! #striveforgreatness."

Talking about Lebron James' message, Andreeva revealed that it meant a lot to her. The 17-year-old took a screenshot of the message and shared it on her Instagram story.

"Yeah of course I saw him reposting my photo in his Instagram stories and, you know, I immediately took a screenshot and I sent it to everyone. So, you know, if felt amazing and it means so much to me, so, you know, it just means a lot that he knows that I exist. So, you know, of course, it's amazing for me," Andreeva said on a video shared on Tennis Channel's X account.

Lorenzo Musetti's girlfriend shares a picture of the Italian star playing with his son

Lorenzo Musetti's girlfriend, Veronica Confalonieri, posted a picture of the Italian with his son. The Italian star is currently in Miami preparing for the Miami Open.

Musetti met his girlfriend Confalonieri in 2022 and the couple had their first son, Ludovico, in 2024. Recently, Musetti's girlfriend posted a picture of the Italian and his son from Miami, with a one-word caption:

"Papa"

Veronica Confalonieri's Instagram story (@veronica.confalonieri)

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa attend an NBA match before Miami Open

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa were spotted attending an NBA match before the start of the Miami Open. The couple were present courtside to watch the Miami Heat vs Detroit Pistons.

The tennis duo posed for the cameras as she smiled courtside watching the match. Later, the ATP and WTA Instagram account posted the video tagging the couple.

Kim Clijsters sends message to tennis moms Naomi Osaka and Petra Kvitova

Kim Clijsters sent a message to tennis moms, Naomi Osaka and Petra Kvitova to win a Grand Slam title. Clijsters is still the last female player to win a Grand Slam title after coming back from a maternity break.

Clijsters revealed that she wants a tennis mom to win a Major soon and praised Serena Williams for her efforts. The American star reached three semifinals after becoming a mother but couldn't win the title.

"I'm ready to see a new mom win a Grand Slam title. I'm really proud to see so many women with kids in the main draw and to see the kids walking around with their families in the players' restaurant. [Serena Williams] is definitely the one who's come closest (four finals). There are a lot of great players who are moms and have won Grand Slams before having kids, like [Naomi Osaka], [Petra Kvitova] or Vika [Victoria Azarenka]," Kim Clijsters said

