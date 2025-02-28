Tennis Trending Pop moments today: Serena Williams & husband Alexis Ohanian express adoration for daughter Adira; Iga Swiatek's coach's family prepares to offer support at Indian Wells, and more

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian expressed adoration for their daughter Adira via social media. Meanwhile, Eugenie Bouchard celebrated her birthday with a bang.

In other news, Iga Swiatek's coach's wife posted a picture of her family flying to the Indian Wells to support the Polish star. Also, Taylor Fritz's girlfriend shared her thoughts about the series White Lotus.

On that note, here are today's top pop news:

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian cheer their daughter Adira

Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams showed their admiration towards their daughter Adira on Instagram. The star couple commented on a post where their daughter was playing with a doll.

The official Instagram account of Adira, managed by Ohanian and Williams, often posts videos of her playing. The most recent post of Adira playing with dolls gained quite a bit of traction with both Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian commenting on it.

"Yes you CAN little Dee Dee," Ohanian commented.

"Awwww I love you so much," Williams wrote.

Eugenie Bouchard celebrates her birthday in grand fashion

Eugenie Bouchard threw a party to celebrate her birthday. The Canadian star turned 31 on February 25 and enjoyed the night with friends and family.

Bouchard shared a host of pictures and videos of her birthday party on her Instagram account. The Canadian star posted a picture of herself dressed up for the party along with one where she enjoyed cocktails with her friends. She was at the COTE Korean Steakhouse in Miami.

Eugenie Bouchard's Instagram story

Iga Swiatek's coach set to join the Polish star at the Indian Wells with his family

Iga Swiatek's coach, Wim Fissette's wife posted a picture of him along with his two children at the airport. The family looked set to take a flight to the Indian Wells in preparation for the World No. 2's next tournament.

Fisette has been working with Swiatek since October 2024 and the duo have worked out well. Fisette's children are huge fans of Iga Swiatek and are often seen cheering for the Polish star.

Source - Jasmien Clijsner's Instagram story

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend posts about the series White Lotus

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend, Morgan Riddle, has been spending her time watching the series White Lotus. The American influencer posted about the series on her social media account.

The White Lotus is an HBO drama series created by Mike White. Riddle watched the third season of the show which premiered in February. The American posted her thoughts about the series on her Instagram account.

"This trio of friends on White Lotus this season are so entertaining but such HATERSSSS lord grant me the peace to never have women like this in my life."

Morgan Riddle's Instagram account

