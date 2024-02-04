Thailand Open 2024 final: Zhu Lin vs Diana Shnaider preview head-to-head, preview, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Date: February 4, 2024

Tournament: Thailand Open

Round: Quarter-final

Venue: True Arena Hua Hin, Hua Hin, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Thailand

Category: WTA 250

Surface: Hard (Outdoor)

Prize money: $267,082

Zhu Lin vs Diana Shnaider preview

Zhu Lin in action at the Australian Open

Defending champion and second seed Zhu Lin will take on Diana Shnaider in the final of the Thailand Open in Hua Hin.

The Chinese entered the WTA 250 event at the back of a disappointing opening round exit at the Australian Open, where she was seeded 29th. Zhu started the Thailand Open with a 6-4, 7-5 win over Taylah Preston and followed it up by defeating Linda Fruhvirtova 6-2, 6-2 to reach the quarterfinals.

Here, the Chinese triumphed 6-3, 6-3 over Arina Rodionova to set up a semifinal clash against compatriot Wang Yafan. Zhu continued her dominant run of form as she beat the 29-year-old 6-3, 6-2 to reach her second successive final at the Thailand Open.

Shnaider also entered the Thailand Open at the back of an opening-round exit at the Australian Open. The Russian faced top seed Magda Linette in the first round of the Thailand Open and stunned the Pole 6-4, 1-6, 6-1.

She then faced Paula Badosa and was leading 6-2, 3-4 before the Spaniard retired due to injury. Shnaider thus reached the quarterfinals in Hua Hin and beat Dalma Galfi 6-2, 6-1 to set up a semifinal clash against third seed Wang Xinyu.

The Russian started the match strongly and won the opening set 6-2 before being a break down in the second. However, Shnaider broke back and even had a match point but Xinyu saved it and forced the set into a tiebreaker. The Russian was not to be denied and she eventually registered a 6-2, 7-6(5) win to reach her second WTA Final.

Zhu Lin vs Diana Shnaider head-to-head

Shnaider leads 1-0 in the head-to-head between the two, having previously beaten Zhu 6-4, 6-0 in the first round of last year's Jiangxi Open.

Zhu Lin vs Diana Shnaider odds

Zhu Lin vs Diana Shnaider prediction

Zhu is the higher-ranked player and will enter the match as the favorite to win. However, Shnaider previously beat her comprehensively in their last meeting in Nanchang. So, she cannot be written off.

Zhu has served 13 aces so far in Hua Hin and will aim to fetch more of those in the final. However, there have been a few matches, particularly her tournament opener, where she has served a lot of double faults. She will have to be careful not to serve too many of those. The Chinese loves to attack and will look to make the most of her powerful groundstrokes.

Shnaider does not have the most ace-fetching serve but its good enough to trouble the opponent. The Russian is also an attacking player and does not shy away from hitting the ball with her powerful left hand. Her forehand is an effective weapon and she will look to make the most out of it. However, Shnaider has to be careful not to overhit her shots.

Eventually, it will most likely come down to composure and fewer mistakes on the court. Zhu may have lost her previous meeting to Shnaider but her experience might see her get the win and lift the Thailand Open trophy.

Pick: Zhu to win in three sets.