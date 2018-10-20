×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

The 10 greatest Men's Tennis Players in the Open Era

AJIT SINGH
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
39   //    20 Oct 2018, 19:34 IST

The Greatest players
The Greatest players

It has been 50 years since the beginning of Open Era in Tennis and it has been an exciting ride of five decades. We have travelled from Laver's soothing backhand to Nadal's muscular forehand. From Borg's always calm and composed nature to Djokovic's fearless expression on every point. From Mcenroe's net rushing to Federer's always gracious and artistic play on the court, the game of tennis has transformed a lot.

50 years ago, tennis was mostly dominated by the net players of America and Australia but now it is dominated by baseliners of Europe. From the wooden racquet age to the current graphite racquet era we have travelled a long way.

But if you pay close attention they both are mostly carbon i.e. The core of this game is still the same. So let us put all of it together and pick the best 10 out of the countless amazing tennis players who have obliged this great game.

This is the list of top 10 greatest tennis players (male) since the beginning of the Open Era.

As the game of tennis has evolved a lot, we have tried to emphasise on the consistency and diversity of the player rather than the stats. Keep in mind that we are only considering the Open Era, which excludes Rod Laver and Roy Emerson since they have played most of their tennis before the beginning of Open Era.

And the likes of Tilden, Vines, Fudge, Kramer and Pancho Gonzalez, since they played before the Open Era began. And to be honest it's a very uneasy task to fit in Laver in this list who is considered to be the greatest of all time by many.

So let’s begin the countdown…


 10. Andre Agassi

(One of the best returner of all time and one of the few players to have the Career Slam)

Grand Slam Titles: 8

Career Singles Titles: 60

Number of weeks as No 1: 101

Considered to be one of the best returners of all time by many. One of the few players in Open Era to win all four majors in the career (Career Slam), the World tour finals of 1990 and Olympic gold at Sydney (1996) which completed his career Golden Slam.

1 / 6 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Grand Slam Tennis Roger Federer Rafael Nadal Greatest Tennis Players of All Time
AJIT SINGH
CONTRIBUTOR
Tennis Is the replication of life on a rectangular piece of land. I am trying to make my own another world on tennis court
Federer, Nadal and Djokovic are ridiculously good, but...
RELATED STORY
5 Tennis stars who retired too soon
RELATED STORY
Top 5 men's players with most number of Grand Slams
RELATED STORY
5 youngest men's players to win a Grand Slam
RELATED STORY
Top 7 World No. 1 male tennis players who have not...
RELATED STORY
2018 Grand Slam Tennis: 4 things we have learnt 
RELATED STORY
Top 5 under-achievers in men's tennis
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Grand Slam Matches of 2018
RELATED STORY
Top 5 under-achievers in women's tennis
RELATED STORY
10 cool facts about Wimbledon that you probably didn't know
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us