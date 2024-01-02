"The guy got married, I know what that takes out of you, I've done it a couple times" - When Chris Evert stood up for Andre Agassi amid US Open snub

Chris Evert once showed her support for Andre Agassi during the intense media scrutiny he endured at the US Open.

The 1997 US Open marked a significant milestone in the tournament's history, with the debut of the Arthur Ashe Stadium. Evert, who retired from professional tennis in 1989, returned to the New York Major for the event, joining Agassi and other tennis legends at the champions' dinner prior to the stadium's inauguration.

However, the unveiling of the Arthur Ashe Stadium was marred by controversy as Andre Agassi failed to show for the on-court ceremony, apparently feeling snubbed for not receiving an introduction at the dinner like the other champions.

Despite the media criticizing Agassi for his no-show, Chris Evert stood up for him. She asserted that while handling the snub would have been manageable for a retired player like herself, it posed a greater challenge for an active player like Agassi.

"It's a little easier for someone like me. It's a little easier for the players that have retired. You know, I flew in from Florida. If Harry had forgotten my name, but made a joke of it later, I'm going to go on the court. That's just life," Chris Evert said in a press conference at the 1997 US Open.

"When you're a player, and I remember being a player, and I remember feeling as a player, thinking only about myself, being defensive, all those feelings that you have," she added.

The 18-time Grand Slam champion argued that Andre Agassi found the snub particularly hurtful due to his lack of self-confidence and insecurities about his game, which were exacerbated by media scrutiny.

"I'm not trying to defend Andre. You know, I think that -- I really, honestly think that he was hurt by that. I think that he doesn't have the confidence in himself. I think that's contributed to it. I mean, I think he's feeling a little insecure anyway about his tennis, about the way the press has sort of given him a hard time. I think the press is giving him a hard time," she said.

Evert emphasized that the media had also overlooked the joyous event of Agassi's marriage to actress Brooke Shields, and were instead focusing on his performance amid a slump.

"Instead of saying, "Oh, Andre is going through a bit of a slump, but he got married, is happy in his life." How many tennis players are happy in their private life? Not many. You know what I mean? I think you guys are picking on, "When is Andre going to come back?" Chris Evert said.

The American asserted that Agassi's reluctance to attend the ceremony might stem from being defensive after his marriage to Shields, a sentiment she understood from her own marital experience.

"The guy got married. I know what that takes out of you, believe me (laughter). I've done it a couple times. In answer to your question, I think when you're a player, you're just consumed with yourself. You're a little bit selfish; thinking about what's best for you," Chris Evert said.

"You're a little bit defensive. That is the way I was. I'm sure Andre is feeling that way right now. I mean, I don't know what other reason it could be, why he wouldn't come, go down to the court," she added.

A brief look at Chris Evert and Andre Agassi's records at US Open

Chris Evert Hosts Tennis Clinic

Chris Evert won her maiden US Open title in 1975, defeating Evonne Goolagong Cawley 5-7, 6-4, 6-2 in the final. The American went on to win three straight titles at the New York Major, triumphing in 1976, 1977 and 1978.

Subsequently, Evert triumphed over Hana Mandlikova in the 1980 US Open final to claim her fifth title at the Major. She recorded her sixth and final title in 1982, emerging victorious against Mandlikova once more.

Andre Agassi, meanwhile, defeated Michael Stitch 6-1, 7-6(5), 7-5 in the 1994 final to clinch his maiden US Open title. Agassi then triumphed over Todd Martin in 1999 to record his second title at the New York Major.

