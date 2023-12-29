"The only time I get standing ovations is when I lose" - When Chris Evert bemoaned lack of fan support after Wimbledon loss to Evonne Goolagong Cawley

Chris Evert once bemoaned the apparent disparity in fan support between herself and Evonne Goolagong Cawley after a Wimbledon clash.

Evert and Goolagong Cawley locked horns in 38 tour-level encounters over the course of their illustrious careers. One of their memorable clashes took place in the 1972 Wimbledon Championships semifinals, where the Australian defeated Evert 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Following her loss, Chris Evert conveyed her frustration and disappointment with her lack of fan support by throwing her rackets onto the floor in the locker room and saying:

"Now I hope they're happy."

The American later expressed a sense of perplexity regarding the audience's tendency to rally behind the underdog. Evert disclosed that while she no longer saw it as a personal affront, she always supported the top teams and players in other sports due to her personal experience of being in a similar position.

"I've tried to understand the public sentiment for the underdog. and I don't take it personally anymore. I root for all the best teams, all the favorites, in baseball and football now because I know what it feels like to be one," Evert said (via Sports Illustrated).

In particular, Evert lamented the minimal fan support she enjoyed during her matches against Evonne Goolagong Cawley. She expressed frustration at only receiving polite applause despite defeating the Australian, while Goolagong Cawley was showered with standing ovations.

The American went as far as to say that even if she played against Goolagong Cawley in her own hometown of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, the crowd would still favor the Australian.

"I am tired of beating Evonne and getting polite applause while she gets the standing ovations. If I played her in Fort Lauderdale, I think the crowd would still be for her. The only time I get standing ovations is when I lose," she added.

Although Chris Evert was reprimanded by her father for voicing such sentiments, she stood by her words.

"Don't say that." her father said.

"I'm telling the truth." Chris Evert responded.

A brief look at Chris Evert and Evonne Goolagong Cawley's rivalry

Evert and Evonne Goolagong Cawley pose alongside fellow former players

Chris Evert and Evonne Goolagong Cawley faced off in 38 tour-level encounters, with the American enjoying a 26-12 lead in their head-to-head record. The duo also locked horns in 10 matches at Grand Slam tournaments, with Evert securing a 6-4 winning record.

Goolagong Cawley dominated their first three encounters at the Majors, triumphing over Evert at the 1972 Wimbledon Championships, the 1974 Australian Open and the 1974 US Open.

However, Evert bounced back strongly from the three successive defeats, emerging victorious over the Australian in their next five Grand Slam matches. She defeated Goolagong Cawley at the 1975 US Open, the 1976 Wimbledon Championships and US Open, as well as the 1979 Wimbledon Championships and US Open.

Goolagong Cawley then triumphed over the American in the 1980 Wimbledon Championships final in straight sets. Meanwhile, Chris Evert won their last-ever encounter at the 1983 French Open 6-2, 6-2.