Andre Agassi once revealed his candid thoughts on Pete Sampras' engagement to actress Bridgette Wilson. Agassi also shed light on his distant dynamic with his arch-rival, admitting that he didn't feel like he could tell Sampras how he really felt.

In his 2009 memoir 'Open,' Agassi recalled how Sampras told him about his engagement to Wilson after their encounter in the 2001 Indian Wells Masters final. Having divorced Hollywood star Brooke Shields in 1999 after two years of marriage, the eight-time Grand Slam champion admitted to being "allergic" to actresses in response.

Andre Agassi admitted that there were many things he wished he could say to Pete Sampras about marriage and actresses but acknowledged that they didn't have such a close relationship. He also wished that he could ask Sampras whether he regretted dedicating the majority of his life to tennis.

However, Agassi explained that their closely contested rivalry prevented them from building such intimacy. The American also came to the realization that he and Sampras were more like "strangers" despite all the time they spent around one another on tour.

"There is much I want to say to Pete, about marriage, about actresses, but I can’t. Ours isn’t that kind of relationship. There is much I’d like to ask him—about how he stays so focused, about whether or not he regrets devoting so much of his life to tennis," Agassi said.

"Our different personalities, our ongoing rivalry, precludes such intimacy. I realize that despite the effect we’ve had on each other, despite our quasi-friendship, we’re strangers, and may always be," he added.

For his part, Andre Agassi was in a relationship with fellow tennis legend Steffi Graf at the time. The couple would go on to get married and welcome their son Jaden that same year.

Andre Agassi: "To my mind, being with the right woman is true happiness... I hope Pete Sampras feels the same way about his fiancée"

Pete Sampras and Andre Agassi - Source: Getty

Andre Agassi went on to emphasize that he wished Pete Sampras the best for his impending marriage. The eight-time Grand Slam champion opened up about how he had found "true happiness" with Steffi Graf and shared his hope that Sampras felt the same about his relationship with Bridgette Wilson.

Agassi also added that he hoped Sampras cared for Wilson as deeply as he appeared to care about his tennis legacy.

"I wish him the best, and I mean it. To my mind, being with the right woman is true happiness. After all the time I’ve spent putting together my so-called team, the only thing I want now is to feel like a valued member of Stefanie’s team. I hope he feels the same way about his fiancée. I hope he cares as much about his place in her heart as he seems to care about his place in history. I wish I could tell him so," Andre Agassi wrote.

While Andre Agassi was saddened by his distant relationship with Pete Sampras at the time, the two rivals eventually managed to become more friendly after their respective retirements. Sampras has disclosed that he and Agassi took the time to get their children together whenever they could.

