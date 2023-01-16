"This Aussie open is going to be a typical bore-fest" - Tennis fans disheartened by Nick Kyrgios' withdrawal from Australian Open 2023

The news of Nick Kyrgios pulling out of the 2023 Australian Open due to a knee injury has upset the tennis world since fans saw him as one of the contenders this year.

The Australian player is yet to play his first match of the season after having withdrawn from the United Cup and the Adelaide International 2 earlier this month. On the eve of his first-round match against Roman Safiullin in Melbourne, Kyrgios called for a press conference to officially pull out. Lucky loser Denis Kudla of America will replace the top-ranked Aussie man.

Kyrgios' physio stated that the World No. 21 had a tear in his lateral meniscus, with a cyst growing there. This also means that he will not be able to defend his doubles title alongside compatriot Thanasi Kokkinakis.

“I’m devastated, obviously,” Kyrgios said. “It’s my home tournament, I’ve had some great memories here, obviously, last year winning the title in doubles and playing the best tennis of my life probably. Then going into this event as one of the favorites, it’s brutal."

Fans were looking forward to watching their home-favorite play in the first Major of the year, especially since he was confident of his chances.

"Well apart from watching some Kokk. this Aussie open is going to be a typical bore-fest. Pity King Kyrgios. Was playing some of his best tennis at the end of last year. But his injuries were full on. Right decision. Hope he gets better & can get better & wins a slam this year," a fan tweeted.

MK @MKADL91



"Well apart from watching some Kokk. this Aussie open is going to be a typical bore-fest. Pity King Kyrgios. Was playing some of his best tennis at the end of last year. But his injuries were full on. Right decision. Hope he gets better & can get better & wins a slam this year," a fan tweeted.

"No matter what you think of Nick he’s a massive draw, this is a big blow for the tournament," another tweet read.

"No matter what you think of Nick he's a massive draw, this is a big blow for the tournament," another tweet read.

Here are some more reactions:

Bobby Vujić @bobbyvujic

🔥Carl🔥 @carlos_fire80

Pavvy G @pavyg



Nick joins two grand slam winners; Alcaraz and Cilic who also had to withdraw due to injuries.



Hopefully no more high profile withdrawals. 🤞 #AusOpen @AustralianOpen



#AusOpen #AO2023 Nick Kyrgios has withdrawn from the Australian Open with a knee injury. He will be replaced in the draw by lucky loser Denis Kudla.

RicoG @AmazingRico87

vanosh @vanoshd

OHSportsgirl @OHSportsGirl

Pee Dubb @PeeDubb2

Ayoub @skawhdbx

Nick Kyrgios says he had Australian Open on his target since US Open 2022 loss

Nick Kyrgios at the 2022 US Open

2022 was a breakthrough year for Nick Kyrgios as he won his first Grand Slam doubles title in Australia and reached his first-ever Major singles final at Wimbledon. He was one of the favorites at the 2022 US Open, where he lost to Karen Khachanov in the quarterfinals.

When the Aussie withdrew from the ongoing tournament earlier today, he revealed that ever since his loss in New York, he had the 2023 Australian Open in mind.

“It always goes back to the last Grand Slam I played, the US Open. I was extremely hard on myself after that loss in the quarter-finals, thinking that I could win it from there on," Nick Kyrgios said. "I just had the Aus Open on the back of my mind from that day forth as soon as I got off the court against Karen Khachanov. I always wanted to just do everything right and train right and tick every box, and just be ready for the Aus Open.”

