Tokyo 2023: Jessica Pegula vs Maria Sakkari preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Toray Pan Pacific Open

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Jessica Pegula vs Maria Sakkari

Date: September 30, 2023

Tournament: Toray Pan Pacific Open 2023

Round: Semifinals

Venue: Tokyo, Japan

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $780,637

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Jessica Pegula vs Maria Sakkari preview

Jessica Pegula in action at the US Open

Second seed Jessica Pegula will face Maria Sakkari in the semifinals of the TOray Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo.

The American received a bye to the second round of the WTA 500 tournament and thrashed Cristina Bucsa 6-1, 6-2 to reach the quarterfinals, where her opponent was Daria Kasatkina. Pegula dominated the opening set and took it 6-1 to take the lead in the match.

She maintained the same level of tennis in the second set, and the match was soon out of Kasatkina's reach. The American took the second set 6-0 to book her place in the semifinals of the Toray Pan Pacific Open.

Maria Sakkari received a bye to the second round of the tournament in Tokyo, and her campaign began with a comprehensive 6-3, 6-1 win over Misaki Doi to reach the quarterfinals.

Here, the Greek was up against fifth seed Caroline Garcia, whom she had previously thrashed 6-3, 6-0 in the semifinals of the Guadalajara Open.

Sakkari had a brilliant start to the match, and she won the first set 6-2 to take the lead. The Greek had the momentum in the second set and won it by the same margin to book her place in the semifinals of the Toray Pan Pacific Open.

Jessica Pegula vs Maria Sakkari head-to-head

Sakkari leads 5-3 in the head-to-head between the two. Their last meeting came in the semifinals of this season's Washington Open, with the Greek winning 6-3, 4-6, 6-2.

Jessica Pegula vs Maria Sakkari odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total games (Over and Under) Jessica Pegula -145 -1.5 (+155) Over 21.5 (-125) Maria Sakkari +110 +1.5 (-225) Under 21.5 (-110)

All odds are sourced from BETMGM.

Jessica Pegula vs Maria Sakkari prediction

Pegula and Sakkari both look in good touch at the moment, and their semifinal promises to be a thrilling encounter.

The American is a powerful hitter and prefers to have an attacking game. Her net play is also quite effective due to her doubles experience. Pegula's composure and mentality will be crucial, as this is the stage when she often goes a little off-beat.

Sakkari is also a powerful shotmaker and will look to attack from the very first point. The Greek has a pretty decent serve and will look to make the most of it.

She looks mentally stronger than she did not long ago during the US Open, and this might see her get the win and reach the final in Tokyo.

Pick: Sakkari to win in three sets.