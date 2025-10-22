Tokyo 2025: Elena Rybakina vs Leylah Fernandez preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and betting tips | Pan Pacific Open

Match Details
Fixture: (2) Elena Rybakina vs Leylah Fernandez
Date: October 23, 2025
Tournament: Toray Pan Pacific Open
Round: Second Round (Round of 16)
Venue: Ariake Coliseum, Tokyo, Japan
Category: WTA 500
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $1,064,510
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports
Elena Rybakina vs Leylah Fernandez preview
After a first-round bye, second seed Elena Rybakina will face Leylah Fernandez in the second round of the Pan Pacific Open 2025.
Rybakina tasted considerable success during the early hardcourt swing. She made the semifinals in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, as well as at the United Cup. She also reached the fourth round of the Australian Open and the Indian Wells Open. However, a second-round exit from the Miami Open ruined her string of good results.
Rybakina's clay swing didn't pick up steam until the end, winning the title in Strasbourg and reaching the fourth round of the French Open. A third-round exit from Wimbledon brought an end to her time on grass. Her return to hardcourts was successful, reaching semifinals in Washington, Montreal and Cincinnati, along with her first-ever fourth-round finish at the US Open.
The Kazakh posted her best result of the Asian swing at last week's Ningbo Open. She beat Dayana Yastremska, Ajla Tomljanovic and Jasmine Paolini to reach the final. She rallied from a set down to beat Ekaterina Alexandrova in the summit clash to win the title.
The first half of the season was quite tough for Fernandez, with quarterfinal appearances in Adelaide and Nottingham being her best results. She claimed the biggest title of her career at the Citi DC Open in Washington, a WTA 500 event, in July.
However, Fernandez struggled after her triumph in Washington. She rediscovered her best at last week's Japan Women's Open, storming her way to a second title of the season. She continued her winning ways by beating former top 10 player Maria Sakkari in the first round here.
Elena Rybakina vs Leylah Fernandez head-to-head
Fernandez leads their rivalry 2-1. She won their previous meeting at the Citi DC Open 2025 in three sets.
Elena Rybakina vs Leylah Fernandez odds
(Odds via BetMGM)
Elena Rybakina vs Leylah Fernandez prediction
Despite not winning a WTA 1000 title or a Major, Rybakina has put together a career-best 52-19 record this season. She's fighting for the last remaining spot at the WTA Finals, and needs to reach the semifinals in Tokyo to supplant Mirra Andreeva, who currently occupies the eighth and final spot.
With Andreeva not competing anywhere, Rybakina controls her own destiny. She's in great form at the moment, having won the title in Ningbo. However, her opponent is also playing quite well these days. Fernandez arrived in Tokyo on the heels of a title in Osaka, and extended her unbeaten run to six matches following her win over Sakkari.
Fernandez won her last two matches against Rybakina to turn the head-to-head in her favor. She staged a comeback on both occasions to emerge victorious, including en route to the Washington title a few months ago. However, Rybakina seems to be determined to get to the WTA Finals, and that fire could help her stop the red-hot Fernandez in her tracks.
Pick: Elena Rybakina to win three sets.
Elena Rybakina vs Leylah Fernandez betting tips
Tip 1: Elena Rybakina to win.
Tip 2: The match will have at least 24 games.