Top 5 youngest female players to have won two French Open titles in the Open Era ft. Iga Swiatek, Monica Seles and Steffi graf

In 2014, Maria Sharapova's second title at the French Open began a new streak for women's tennis at the claycourt Slam. Since then, Roland Garros has seen a first-time champion in the women's singles event each year.

Before the 2022 French Open, there were only three instances in the 21st century where a woman won two or more titles at Roland Garros in a span of three years - Justine Henin (2005-07), Serena Williams (2013, 2015) and Maria Sharapova (2012, 2014).

Iga Swiatek, who had previously won the Roland Garros title in 2020 after defeating Sofia Kenin in the finals, became the first player since Sharapova to win at least two French Open titles in a span of three years.

Swiatek defeated first-time finalist Coco Gauff 6-1, 6-3 to win the second singles Slam of her career. Swiatek dropped only one set to Zheng Qinwen en route to her French Open title win.

Interestingly, among the players who have won multiple Roland Garros titles in the Open Era, Swiatek is still not the youngest player to capture two Roland Garros crowns. We review the players who make it to this unique club and where Swiatek stands amongst them in ascending order.

#1 Monica Seles: 17 years 6 months

Monica Seles with the Suzanne Lenglen Trophy at the 1990 French Open

Monica Seles made her mark in tennis at the 1990 French Open when she won the title aged 16 years and 6 months. She set a then record for the youngest winner at a Major in the Open Era, which was surpassed by Martina Hingis in 1997 at the Australian Open. To this date, Seles remains the youngest champion of the French Open. In 1990, as the second seed, Seles defeated top seed Steffi Graf in the finals 7-6, 6-4.

The following year, Seles won her second Major singles title at Roland Garros and returned to Roland Garros as the top seed. As the defending champion, she faced former champion Arantxa Sanchez Vicario in the finals. The Spaniard succumbed to Seles in straight sets, making the Yugoslav teenager the youngest player to hold two French Open titles.

Seles would defend her title once again in 1992 and would go on to win eight Slams as a teenager. Due to an unfortunate stabbing incident in 1993 that affected her mental health significantly, the Yugoslav-turned-American finished her career with nine singles Slam titles.

#2 Steffi Graf: 18 years 11 months

Steffi Graf with the final singles Slam title of her career at the 1999 French Open

Before Monica Seles started challenging the women's tour, it was Steffi Graf who was ruling the women's circuit. At the age of 17, Graf won her maiden singles Slam at the 1987 French Open, defeating Martina Navratilova in three sets in the final.

The next two years of Graf's career are considered by many to be the greatest consecutive tennis season by any female player in tennis. In 1988, Graf completed the Calendar Golden Slam, i.e., winning all four Slams and an Olympic gold medal in a single calendar year. At Roland Garros that year, Graf defeated Natasha Zvereva 6-0, 6-0 in 32 minutes, the shortest ever Slam final in the history of tennis.

In 1989, Graf lost in the finals against Arantxa Sanchez Vicario at Roland Garros in three sets, which was her second and final defeat of the 1989 season. The German capped off the year with a mind-boggling win rate of 86-2.

#3 Chris Evert: 20 years 5 months

Chris Evert holds her 18th and final singles Slam title of her career at the 1989 French Open

Former World No. 1 Chris Evert first rose to prominence in 1974, when she completed the Channel Slam (Roland Garros + Wimbledon) in the singles event. At the age of 19 years, Evert was the top seed at the 1974 French Open. She did not drop a set in the entire tournament, winning the final 6-1, 6-2 against Olga Morozova. She finished the 1974 season with a win-loss record of 100-7 and was the year-end No. 1 player.

In 1975, Evert was the first ever World No. 1 player via the newly introduced computerized ranking system. As the top seed and defending champion, she defeated Navratilova in the 1975 French Open finals to win the third of her 18 Major singles titles.

#4 Swiatek: 21 years 4 days

Iga Swiatek holding the Roland Garros trophy in front of the Eifel Tower

The Paris Major was rescheduled to be held in September 2020 due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Until that point, Iga Swiatek had not won a title. Unseeded at Roland Garros, she produced one of the most dominant performances to clinch her maiden Slam.

The Pole recorded notable wins against previous year's runner-up Marketa Vondrousova, former World No. 1 Simona Halep and sixth seed Sofia Kenin in the final to win her first Major and her WTA tour level title. She dropped only 28 games in the entire tournament, which was the lowest since Graf's tally of 20 in 1988.

The 2022 season saw Swiatek as a heavy favorite for the Paris Major. The Pole won five consecutive tour-level titles before Roland Garros.

She dropped only one set in the entire tournament, defeating Coco Gauff in straight sets in the final to win her second Slam. In the process, she equaled the tally for the longest match-win streak in the 21st century (35 with Venus Williams in 2000) and could break it in the upcoming grass season. She is scheduled to play in Berlin before heading to Wimbledon.

#5 Arantxa Sanchez Vicario: 22 years 5 months

Arantxa Sanchez Vicario - 1994 Roland Garros Champion

Arantxa Sanchez Vicario was seeded seventh when she entered the 1989 French Open as a 17-year-old. The Spaniard made her way to the finals, dropping only two sets. She faced two-time defending champion Steffi Graf in the finals, who had lost only one match in the season. Graf was serving for the championship at 5-3, but Vicario broke her serve and dropped only three points before she won the match and the title.

For the next few years, with the exception of 1991, Vicario was a consistent feature in the semifinals of the French Open. In 1994, as the second seed, she made it to the finals at Roland Garros for the third time. Her opponent this time was 12th seed Mary Pierce, who made the finals after defeating Steffi Graf in the semifinals.

Vicario won the final in straight sets to win the second of her four singles Slam titles. Swiatek's 2022 win places Vicario as the fifth youngest player to hold two French Open titles in the Open Era.

