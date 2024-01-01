United Cup 2024: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Nicolas Jarry preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Nicolas Jarry

Date: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tournament: United Cup 2024

Round: Round Robin, Group B

Venue: Ken Rosewall Arena, Sydney, Australia

Category: Team Event

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $10,000,000

Live telecast: USA – Tennis Channel | UK – Tennis Channel International | Australia - 9Now, Stan Sport and Nine Network

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Nicolas Jarry preview

Tsitispas opens his campaign on Tuesday.

World No. 6 Stefanos Tsitsipas will get his 2024 campaign up and running when he takes on Chile's Nicolas Jarry in the United Cup in Sydney.

Tsitsipas, 25, is coming off a round-robin exit at the season-ending ATP Finals in Turin, where his campaign ended prematurely due to an injury. Before that, he had made the semifinals at his three previous outings, including the Paris Masters loss to Grigor Dimitrov in a third-set tiebreak.

The former ATP Finals champion fared well in Grand Slams, starting the year with a final defeat to Novak Djokovic at the Australian Open and also making the Roland Garros quarterfinals. He also reached a few Masters 1000 quarterfinals and the Rome last four.

Tsitsipas went 4-0 at the United Cup last year but dropped a set in three of his four matches.

Meanwhile, the 19th-ranked Jarry ended last season with two losses in his last three matches after making the Shanghai quarterfinal where he lost to Dimitrov. Earlier in the season, he beat the Bulgarian in the Geneva final for his second title of the year.

Jarry is making his maiden appearance at the United Cup, having opened his campaign with a straight-set win over Canada's Steven Diez. Canada, though, won the tie 2-1, taking the women's singles and mixed doubles matches.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Nicolas Jarry head-to-head

Tsitispas has won only two of his five previous meetings with Jarry. Their last meeting - in the Beijing Round of 32 - went in the Chilean's favor, who won in straight sets. Earlier in the season, Tsitsipas won the pair's only other hardcourt clash in the Los Cabos quarterfinal.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Nicolas Jarry prediction

Jarry is off the mark in 2024.

Both Tsitsipas and Jarry are quintessential baseliners and have similar game styles. Both players are big servers and hard hitters of the ball and move well for their height.

Tsitsipas, though, takes the edge because of his superior experience and pedigree, especially on hardcourt, where he has had better results than his Chilean opponent.

Having split their two meetings on the surface, expect another tight battle to ensue but the Greek should take the win as he seeks to open his 2024 season with a win.

Pick: Tsitsipas to win in three sets