Unvaccinated Novak Djokovic being awarded 'Shot of the Day' presented by Moderna after US Open triumph goes viral

In a twist of irony, Novak Djokovic was awarded the Moderna-sponsored 'Shot of the Day' for his match-winning shot against Daniil Medvedev in 2023 US Open final.

Djokovic made history at the US Open, securing a 6-3, 7-6(5), 6-3 win over Medvedev to claim his record 24th Grand Slam title, overtaking Serena Williams' total of 23 to become the player with the most Major titles in the Open Era.

The Serb made a triumphant return to Flushing Meadows, winning his fourth US Open title, after missing last year's edition of the Major. The Serb was barred from competing in the US last year due to his refusal to take the COVID-19 vaccine, which conflicted with the country's travel policy.

Following his triumph in the US Open final, Novak Djokovic was awarded the 'Shot of the Day' on ESPN for his shot to Medvedev on championship point. Ironically, the accolade was sponsored by pharmaceutical company Moderna, which produced one of the main vaccines used globally to combat COVID-19.

The clip went viral on X (formerly Twitter).

"You’ll see me a bit more" – Novak Djokovic jokes about playing for 24 more years after winning record 24th Grand Slam title at US Open 2023

Novak Djokovic, who reached the final of all four Grand Slams in a season for the third time in his career, faced a different opponent in each of the four title clashes.

The 36-year-old kicked off his season by defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Australian Open final. He then secured victory over Casper Ruud in the French Open final. Subsequently, he suffered a narrow five-set defeat to Carlos Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final before emerging victorious over Daniil Medvedev at the US Open.

The Serb commented on the rarity of him competing against four different opponents in Major finals in previous years due to his rivalries with Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray.

"Four times different opponent. It's different, because the rivalries I had with Roger or Rafa or Andy were so strong and solid that it was very high probability these guys in the finals of a Slam for most of those years when we were facing each other at the highest of the levels," he said in his post-match press conference.

However, he also acknowledged his budding rivalry with Alcaraz, recalling their "three epic matches" this season. While Djokovic secured wins over the Spaniard in the French Open semifinals and Cincinnati Open final, the 20-year-old emerged victorious in their title clash at Wimbledon.

"Nowadays, that's different. I don't mind playing different players in the slams as long as I win. But I did play three epic matches with Alcaraz this year, and I think that's why there is a discussion or debate on the next rivalry," he added.

Additionally, Djokovic hinted he has no immediate plans to retire from professional tennis and joked about continuing his career for another 24 years.

"Eventually one day I will leave tennis in about 23, 24 years. And there is going to be new young players coming up. Until then, I guess you'll see me a bit more," he added.

