US Open 2019: Where to watch, TV Schedule, Live Stream details and more

Sohinee Basu FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Preview 17 // 26 Aug 2019, 18:17 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

An exuberant Djokovic is headed for the US Open hoping to defend his title

The final Grand Slam of the year, the US Open is due to begin its main proceedings from 26th August and will conclude on the 8th of September. The list of possible winners for the last Grand Slam of the year, especially in the men's draw, has remained unchanged.

The Big Three in the men's singles category is enjoying ridiculous supremacy but honestly, nobody can complain about it because the trio has always managed to deliver a sublime quality of tennis that is unparalleled. The matches of Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer are no less than exquisite performances in themselves. This year has been no different with Djokovic making it to two finals at the Australian Open and the Wimbledon Championships and managed to clinch them both.

Albeit, the Wimbledon win sticks out like a sore thumb to any Federer enthusiast, the Serb deserves credit for being resilient in the crucial moments of the match. Djokovic has collected five of the last six Grand Slams with his only loss coming in the French Open where Nadal decidedly won for a 12th time this year.

On the other hand, Roger Federer's flawless performance in the Wimbledon final was not enough to give him the title. But Federer has admitted that he is feeling fine as ever and the Swiss, who won the US Open for five consecutive years, has been hungry for a sixth title at Flushing Meadows for a long time now. For all we know, this might be the big chance for the newly-turned 38-year-old.

However, the Big Three aside, there are the new kids on the block, who have been delivering promising but inconsistent performances ahead of the US Open. The 23-year-old Russian World Number 5, Daniil Medvedev has been the talking point of late ever since he defeated Novak Djokovic for the second time this year and most importantly, in the final of the recently-concluded Cincinnati Open.

There is also Alexander Zverev, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Nick Kyrgios who can pose to be difficult threats for the Big Three. But one wonders if things will really get out of order under their reign? It hardly seems probable but only the fortnight can answer this question.

In the women's half, it is equally exciting as the drama is about to begin with Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka making a return to Flushing Meadows.The first round clash has Serena taking on Maria Sharapova, an opponent she hasn't lost to in 14 years.

Serena has made it to 3 Grand Slam finals since she returned from her maternity leave but the dream of a 24th Grand Slam has not been fulfilled yet. However, both Serena and defending champion, Osaka are not in their finest forms and are nursing minor injuries.

On the other hand, the 2019 Wimbledon champion Simona Halep, the French Open winner Ashleigh Barty and Cincinnati Open winner Madison Keys are strong contenders for the title. Angelique Kerber, Victoria Azarenka and the 15-year-old Coco Gauff are also players we need to keep an eye on this time. In the women's draw, things remain as unpredictable as ever and it wouldn't be possible to predict the winner confidently either.

Advertisement

The fortnight promises exciting tennis action and the fervent prayers in support of our favorite players are already being sent out. It remains to be seen who takes the prestigious trophy home. Will the US Open find new champions to crown this time or will it find familiar faces to celebrate once again?

Here is all you need to know about the US Open 2019:

Tournament name: 2019 US Championships

Date: August 26-September 8, 2019

Category: Grand Slam

Location: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, Flushing Meadows, New York

Surface: Hard Court

Time: Matches begin from 8:30 PM IST

Where to watch US Open 2019?

USA - ESPN 1 and ESPN 2

UK and Europe - BBC1, BBC2, and the BBC Red Button.

India - Star Sports Select 1/Select 1 HD and Select 2/Select 2 HD.

Live Stream details for US Open 2019

US Open 2019 live stream is available on Tennis TV (a subscription is needed for the service).

It will also be streamed live on hotstar.com.

The US Open Youtube channel will showcase the behind-the-scenes of the tournament and highlights.