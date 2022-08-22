US Open 2022: Everything you need to know about Novak Djokovic's participation

Novak Djokovic's participation at the 2022 US Open remains one of the biggest talking points as the build-up to the final Grand Slam tournament of the season enters its final week. The Serbian player is still awaiting some good news, not from the US Open organizers, but from the US government, on whom his hopes hinge.

Djokovic's US Open participation has been a point of contention ever since he reiterated his stance against getting vaccinated for the coronavirus, shortly after winning the 2022 Wimbledon Championships. While the 21-time Grand Slam champion put an end to all the talk surrounding his plans to get vaccinated, it was just the start of his US Open saga.

The United States has been following the vaccine mandate for foreign visitors, which states that every non-American citizen traveling into the country needs to show proof of double vaccination. After Djokovic confirmed his stance against vaccination, it all came down to whether the US authorities would change the rules on the vaccine requirement.

Stuart Fraser @stu_fraser Andy Schooler @SchoolerSport Zverev withdraws from #USOpen . Good he's done it before qualifying - Kozlov gets into main draw. Zverev withdraws from #USOpen. Good he's done it before qualifying - Kozlov gets into main draw. Now we wait to see if Novak Djokovic will remain on the main draw entry list after the qualifying draw later today (Jack Sock on standby). The CDC is still reviewing the mandatory vaccination requirement to enter the US, 10 days after guidance for community settings was relaxed. twitter.com/SchoolerSport/… Now we wait to see if Novak Djokovic will remain on the main draw entry list after the qualifying draw later today (Jack Sock on standby). The CDC is still reviewing the mandatory vaccination requirement to enter the US, 10 days after guidance for community settings was relaxed. twitter.com/SchoolerSport/…

The three-time US Open champion was announced on the entry list for the 2022 edition a few weeks ago based on rankings at the time. However, US Open organizers confirmed their adherence to the government's rules on the vaccine mandate. This was despite the tournament itself not requiring vaccination as a pre-requisite to play in the tournament. As things stand, the Serb will not be able to play at the 2022 US Open.

Change in CDC regulations gives Novak Djokovic a glimmer of hope

2021 US Open - Day 14

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently announced a few relaxations to its COVID guidelines, as per which, vaccinated people will no longer be differentiated from unvaccinated people. Additionally, some reports suggested that the vaccine mandate for travel was also in review.

However, the CDC's relaxed regulations are only applicable to those already in the country. The announcement initially gave great hope to Djokovic and his legion of fans that COVID guidelines for travel will also change soon, but there has been no update on the vaccine mandate so far.

Also Checkout:- US Open 2022 Schedule

US representative appeals for a National Interest Exemption for Novak Djokovic

Slovenia v Serbia - Basketball Friendly

Another way for Djokovic to enter the country to participate in the final Grand Slam of the season was to get an exemption from the rules if the rules themselves would not change, a flashback of sorts to his Australian Open controversy earlier this year.

He found support in that regard from US representative and politician Claudia Tenney, who earlier this month wrote a letter addressing the US government and US Secretary of State to grant the Serbian player a National Interest Exemption.

As per Tenney, the US Open's diplomatic and economic appeal would take a huge hit if the 21-time Grand Slam champion was denied entry into the country and unable to participate in the tournament.

Rep. Claudia Tenney @RepTenney Today, I’m urging the Biden administration to issue a National Interest Exemption so that world renowned tennis star Novak Djokovic and any other international athlete can compete in the US Open. Biden should then DROP the ridiculous mandate altogether! (1/2) Today, I’m urging the Biden administration to issue a National Interest Exemption so that world renowned tennis star Novak Djokovic and any other international athlete can compete in the US Open. Biden should then DROP the ridiculous mandate altogether! (1/2) https://t.co/YGpUHutXoO

What has Novak Djokovic said about his US Open participation?

2021 US Open - Day 12

Soon after his Wimbledon victory, Djokovic first spoke at length about his US Open participation. He stressed that he would hope for the cancelation of the vaccine mandate, as getting vaccinated is not on the cards for him.

"The only good news I can have is that they eliminate that protocol that only people who are vaccinated or have some exemption can enter the country. I do not know if it will be possible," Djokovic said in a press conference at Wimbledon.

As he carried on his Wimbledon celebrations in his home country of Serbia, the 35-year-old again spoke about his US Open plans, stressing that his non-particiaption in the New York Major will not be "the end of the world."

"I respect everything and everybody, and I expect at least people to respect my decision. If I have a permission, I'll be there. If I don't, I'll not be there. It's not the end of the world," he said at the unveiling of a tennis complex in Visoko.

Three weeks ago, the Serb shared an update on social media, stating that he was training on hardcourts with the hope of eventually entering the US to play in the US Open.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Keshav Gopalan