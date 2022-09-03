US Open 2022: Ons Jabeur vs Veronika Kudermetova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (5) Ons Jabeur vs (18) Veronika Kudermetova.

Date: September 4, 2022.

Tournament: US Open 2022.

Round: Fourth round (Round of 16).

Venue: New York, United States.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Hard.

Prize money: $60,102,000.

Live telecast: USA - ESPN & ESPN2 | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Sony Liv, Sony Ten & Sony Six.

Ons Jabeur vs Veronika Kudermetova preview

Ons Jabeur at the 2022 US Open - Day 5

World No. 5 Ons Jabeur will face off against World No. 18 Veronika Kudermetova in the fourth round of the US Open on Sunday.

Jabeur has had an exceptional year so far. The Tunisian reached a career-high ranking of World No. 2. She also had a stellar performance at Wimbledon, reaching her first Grand Slam final. Despite being a thrilling affair, she lost to Elena Rybakina in three sets in the final.

Aside from her incredible Wimbledon run, she has also won the WTA 1000 event at the Madrid Open and the WTA 500 German Open, bringing her tally to three career titles up to now.

The 2022 Wimbledon runner-up dispatched Madison Brengle and Elizabeth Mandlik in straight sets in the opening first and second rounds of the 2022 US Open, respectively.

In her third-round match against Shelby Rogers, the World No. 5 made 22 unforced errors in the first set, which helped the American convert 60% (3/5) of the break points and take the first set 6-4.

The second set showcased long rallies and strong service holds, with both players holding their serve without facing any break points until the ninth game. Jabeur upped her level in the second set and managed to keep her unforced errors in single digits. Jabeur broke the American's serve on her first break point of the set and took it 6-4.

Jabeur, having the momentum, broke Shelby Rogers twice early in the third set, which gave her a 4-0 lead in the deciding set. The match seemed one-sided in the third set, but the American managed to save six match points and break Jabeur's serve to keep herself in contention for the match. However, the Tunisian produced some great backhand down-the-line winners and fought back to win the match 4-6 6-4 6-3.

2022 US Open - Day 5

Veronika Kudermetova, on the other hand, has won 29 matches against 16 losses this year and is currently ranked No. 18 in the WTA rankings.

She has been unsuccessful in clinching a singles trophy this year, but has managed to reach the finals of three WTA tournaments this year: the Melbourne Summer Set, Dubai Tennis Championships and the Istanbul Open, where she lost to Simona Halep, Jelena Ostapenko, and Anastasia Potapova, respectively.

At the 2022 US Open, she won both her opening first and second round encounters against Donna Vekic and Maryna Zanevska without dropping a set.

She won her third-round match against Dalma Galfi in splendid fashion, dropping just 2 games in the entire match. She won all her first serve points and managed to produce 80% of her first serves in the match. With 16 winners and six unforced errors, she went past the Hungarian with ease, 6-2 6-0.

WTARussians @WTArussians That was stunning!



Veronika Kudermetova puts in a flawless performance, needing just 47 minutes to beat Dalma Galfi 6-2, 6-0 for her first second-week appearance at the US Open!



Lost just TWO points on serve throughout the match!



[📸: Mike Stobe/Getty] That was stunning!Veronika Kudermetova puts in a flawless performance, needing just 47 minutes to beat Dalma Galfi 6-2, 6-0 for her first second-week appearance at the US Open!Lost just TWO points on serve throughout the match![📸: Mike Stobe/Getty] https://t.co/fAybU8mg2W

Ons Jabeur vs Veronika Kudermetova Head-to-head

Kudermetova leads 3-0 in the head-to-head. She has won all her previous meetings, including one earlier this year at the 2022 Silicon Valley Classic in straight sets.

Ons Jabeur vs Veronika Kudermetova odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Ons Jabeur -125 -0.5(-250) 20.5(-150 Over) Veronika Kudermetova +100 +0.5(-210) 20.5(+105 Under)

All odds are sourced from BetMGM.

Ons Jabeur vs Veronika Kudermetova Prediction

2022 US Open - Day 5

Ons Jabeur has a creative gamestyle and executes dropshots quite often, efficiently using it to keep her opponents on the move throughout. She also frequently makes use of her backhand slice to bring her opponents to the net.

The Tunisian and her experience of making deep runs on the big stages and big events will give her a slight advantage over the Russian.

However, Veronika Kudermetova has won all of her prior meetings with the World No. 5, giving her a psychological advantage entering their third-round clash. The World No. 18 plays aggressively and enjoys dominating the flow of the point.

Her primary weakness is staying in a defensive position for an extended period of time and Jabeur will have to step-up her offensive game to have a chance against the Russian. Kudermetova has not dropped a set in the tournament and will be the favorite to win against the Tunisian.

Pick: Kudermetova to win in straight sets.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Keshav Gopalan