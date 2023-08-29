US Open 2023: Coco Gauff vs Mirra Andreeva preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (6) Coco Gauff vs Mirra Andreeva

Date: August 30, 2023

Tournament: US Open 2023

Round: Second round (Round of 64)

Venue: New York, United States

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $65,000,000

Live telecast: USA - ESPN | Canada - TSN | UK - Sky Sports | India - Sony Sports

Coco Gauff vs Mirra Andreeva preview

Coco Gauff at the 2023 US Open.

Coco Gauff and Mirra Andreeva will square off in an all-teenage second round contest at the 2023 US Open on Wednesday.

Gauff commenced her quest for a maiden Grand Slam title against qualifier Laura Siegemund. The American youngster found herself on the backfoot in the first set and got outplayed to lose it as well.

The start of the second set proved to be a turning point, with Gauff finally breaking Siegemund's serve on her eighth break point to go 1-0 up. The teenager maintained a distance between them after that an secured an additional break of serve as well, which helped her nab the set.

The momentum was on Gauff's side by now as she jumped to a 5-1 lead in the third set. Siegemund wasn't done fighting just yet as she reeled off three games in a row to make it 5-4. The American got back on track and closed out the match to finish a 3-6, 6-2, 6-4 comeback.

Andreeva also faced a qualifier, Olivia Gadecki, in her first round match. The Russian teen lost the opening set rather tamely as she was able to bag just one game in it.

Andreeva was off to a bumpy start in the second set as well as she fell behind 2-0. She then swept six of the next seven games to clinch the set. The third set started with some back and forth between them, with the Russian coming out on top to go 2-1 up.

Andreeva remained in front for the rest of the match to complete a 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 comeback victory and also made a winning debut at the US Open in the process.

Coco Gauff vs Mirra Andreeva head-to-head

Gauff leads Andreeva 1-0 in the head-to-head. She won their previous encounter at the 2023 French Open in three sets.

Coco Gauff vs Mirra Andreeva odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Coco Gauff -500 +1.5 (-1600) Over 20.5 (+100) Mirra Andreeva +340 -1.5 (+325) Under 20.5 (-140)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Coco Gauff vs Mirra Andreeva prediction

Mirra Andreeva at the 2023 Wimbledon.

Both youngsters staged a dramatic three-set win to begin their journey in New York. Gauff was unable to impose herself at the beginning of the match as Siegemund kept the points short. The German was also able to figure out her younger opponent's shot selection as the match went on.

Gauff did well to switch up her tactics and was able to secure the win. Andreeva's tenacity was also on full display against Gadecki. The Russian could take a leaf out of Siegemund's book and attempt to keep the points short as well.

However, Gauff has improved tremendously over the last few weeks. Andreeva did put her in a spot of bother at the French Open earlier this year, but the American eventually managed to get the better of her.

This could be another engaging battle between the duo that could go the distance, but Gauff's experience should help her prevail in the end.

Pick: Coco Gauff to win in three sets.