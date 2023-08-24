US Open 2023: Daria Kasatkina vs Alycia Parks preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (13) Daria Kasatkina vs Alycia Parks

Tournament: US Open 2023

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize money: $65,000,000

Live telecast: USA: ESPN | UK: Sky Sports | Australia: Nine Network | Canada: TSN | India & South Asia: Sony Sports Network

Daria Kasatkina vs. Alycia Parks preview

Daria Kasatkina hits a forehand

World No. 13 Daria Kasatkina will open her 2023 US Open campaign against the dangerous Alycia Parks, in what promises to be a mouth-watering clash.

Daria Kasatkina has accumulated middling results in 2023, with a 29-20 win-loss record and no singles titles on the Hologic WTA tour to show for it. The Russian, however, recently hit a rich vein of form during the tune-up to this year's US Open.

The Russian regained some of her old form as she reached the quarterfinals in Montreal and the Round-of-16 in Cincinnati, losing to third seed Elena Rybakina and second seed Aryna Sabalenka respectively.

Alycia Parks, meanwhile, had begun her year in scintillating fashion as she defeated top-seeded Caroline Garcia to win her maiden WTA title on the indoor hardcourts of Lyon. Her form, however, went completely off the rails after that event as she lost 17 of her next 24 competitive matches.

Parks was eventually able to regroup at the WTA 1000 event in Montreal, where she qualified for the main draw before losing in the Round of 16 to Belinda Bencic in a tough three-set affair.

Although the 22-year-old exited early at her next tournament in Cincinnati, she is coming into the 2023 US Open in good shape.

Daria Kasatkina vs. Alycia Parks head-to-head

The first-round match at the 2023 US Open will be the first-ever career meeting between Kasatkina and Parks on the pro tour, so their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Daria Kasatkina vs. Alycia Parks odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (under/over) Daria Kasatkina Alycia Parks

(The odds will be updated when they release).

Daria Kasatkina vs. Alycia Parks prediction

Alycia Parks prepares to hit her first serve

After a career-best season in 2022, Kasatkina went through a brief slump this year as she failed to cause an impact at the big tournaments. The Russian, however, has slowly played herself into form and will be a tricky opponent to put away, thanks to her junkballing ability and defensive prowess.

It's clear that the 26-year-old player has had a mixed history at the New York Slam, with her best result being a fourth-round finish in the 2017 edition. However, her recent record, losing in the opening round in three of the last four participations, suggests that consistency has been a challenge for her at this tournament.

Parks, meanwhile, is playing in her second-ever US Open and has nothing to lose against her older opponent. The American possesses one of the biggest serves on the Hologic WTA tour, which coupled with her deep groundstrokes make her a dangerous floater in the women's draw.

Kasatkina is adept at hitting multiple kinds of spin, but Parks will be all over the Russian if she fails at penetrating the court with her strokes. Perhaps, the 22-year-old may be able to spring up the upset on the former World No. 8 — who has not played near her best levels for some time now.

Pick: Alycia Parks to win in three sets.