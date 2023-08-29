US Open 2023: Jennifer Brady vs Magda Linette preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (24) Magda Linette vs Jennifer Brady

Tournament: US Open 2023

Date: August 30, 2023

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize money: $65,000,000

Live telecast:- USA: ESPN | UK: Sky Sports | Australia: Nine Network | Canada: TSN | India & South Asia: Sony Sports Network

Jennifer Brady vs Magda Linette preview

Jennifer Brady prepares to serve

Jennifer Brady is looking for some well-deserved redemption at the 2023 US Open, but will likely have her hands full when she takes on 24th-seeded Magda Linette for a place in the third round of the New York Slam.

The 2021 Australian Open finalist had been out of action for the last two years due to a serious knee injury. The American made her comeback in July this year, and has since won four of her seven competitive matches. She was far from impressive against lucky loser Kimberly Birrell in the first round in Flushing Meadows, dropping her serve four times.

Although Brady was able to come away with a straight-sets victory over her relatively inexperienced opponent, she has a long way to go before she can make deep runs at hardcourt Major tournaments again.

Linette, meanwhile, has had a mediocre campaign in 2023, accumulating a 21-17 win-loss record on the WTA tour. The World No. 24 has barely had any impact at tournaments this year after her semifinals run at the 2023 Australian Open, where she beat the likes of Caroline Garcia and Karolina Pliskova before succumbing to eventual champion Aryna Sabalenka in straight sets.

She gave a good account of herself in the first round of the New York Slam, though, beating Belarus' Aliaksandra Sasnovich for the loss of just four games.

Jennifer Brady vs Magda Linette head-to-head

Brady and Linette have split their last two meetings on the Hologic WTA tour, so their head-to-head record currently stands at 1-1. The former World No. 13 defeated the Pole during her title-winning run at the 2020 Lexington Open. The Pole, meanwhile, came out on top of their only career-meeting at a Major tournament in 2018 — beating the American in three sets.

Brady also beat Linette in the final qualifying round of the 2019 Cincinnati Open and the ITF tournament in Southsea, but these matches do not count as tour-level matches.

Jennifer Brady vs Magda Linette prediction

Magda Linette retrieves a ball at the 2023 Australian Open

Brady was one of the best players on the WTA tour when she was physically fit in 2020. She reached the semifinals of the US Open back then, and it took a commendable effort from eventual champion Naomi Osaka to beat her.

Although the American has been a shadow of her past self, she was still able to hit 26 winners past her first-round opponent while only committing 33 unforced errors. It would be crucial for her to maintain a similar winner-unforced error balance when she takes on Linette.

The Pole, meanwhile, is one of the most all-round players on the pro tour. While she can be agressive with her groundstrokes, she often maintains a neutral position on the court. She also has a tenacious slice, which helps her move opponents around.

Considering Brady is yet to get back into her old rhythm, Linette will likely dominate the American when they meet on Wednesday.

Pick: Magda Linette to win in straight sets.