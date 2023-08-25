US Open 2023: John Isner vs Facundo Diaz Acosta preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (WC) John Isner vs Facundo Diaz Acosta

Date: August 29, 2023

Tournament: US Open 2023

Round: First round (Round of 128)

Venue: New York, United States

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $65,000,000

John Isner vs Facundo Diaz Acosta preview

Isner at the 2023 Australian Open.

John Isner and Facundo Diaz Acosta are set to clash in the first round of the 2023 US Open on Tuesday.

After competing for more than 15 years, Isner recently announced that the US Open would be the final tournament of his career. Given his schedule this season, one could feel that retirement was on the horizon.

A runner-up finish at the Dallas Open in February and a semifinal in Newport have been Isner's standout results this season. The American is yet to win a match at the Majors this year. He'll be hoping to go out on a high by performing well at the US Open.

Argentine youngster Diaz Acosta is slowly starting to establish himself on the ATP tour this season. He defeated compatriot Federico Coria at the Argentina Open to nab his maiden win at the ATP level. He also made his Grand Slam debut at the French Open, but lost in the first round.

Diaz Acosta has won a couple of titles on the Challenger circuit as well this year. He also recently cracked the top 100 of the ATP rankings and is now set to make his main draw debut at the US Open.

John Isner vs Facundo Diaz Acosta head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

John Isner vs Facundo Diaz Acosta odds

John Isner vs Facundo Diaz Acosta prediction

Facundo Diaz Acosta at the 2023 Winston-Salem Open.

The US Open has been Isner's favorite hunting ground out of all the Majors. He's got a 31-15 record here, including a couple of quarterfinal finishes. He made it to the second round in New York last year.

Isner's serve used to bail him out of tough spots quite often in the past, but that hasn't been the case of late. His court coverage has also declined by a fair margin and he's unable to dictate the proceedings from the baseline as well.

Diaz Acosta prefers to compete more on clay compared to hardcourts as his game is more suited to the red dirt. The young Argentine will need to raise his level considerably if he hopes to make this a competitive encounter.

Isner will be hoping for a final hurrah as he's on the verge of hanging up his racquet for good. A relatively inexperienced opponent like Diaz Acosta, who has played only a handful of matches on the ATP tour, makes the American the heavy favorite to come out on top.

Pick: John Isner to win in straight sets.