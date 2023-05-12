Venus Williams recently took part in a fun Q&A session on social media, where the seven-time Major winner discussed various topics, including Grand Slams, banning sister Serena Williams from her home, and the Madrid Open debacle.

Serena Williams, who is expecting her second child with husband Alexis Ohanian, has been openly posting prank videos of her stealing objects from sister Venus’ property. The older sister, well aware of the 23-time Grand Slam champion’s escapades, jokingly revealed in her latest fan interaction that she has now revoked the 41-year-old’s membership.

“Her membership from Palm Beach flex was revoked. So, she’s not welcome at the facilities. And we have a eye out for her to make sure she doesn’t come in to cause mayhem. I’m sad it came to this but I’ve gotta start defending myself. It’s been years. Years! Simply years of her carrying on like his and I’ve got to stand up for myself,” Venus Williams joked.

When asked about the craziest thing she herself has been a part of, Williams chose to keep mum, making a hilarious effort to keep the secret from her mother.

“Well, I absolutely can’t say because then my mom would know. We can’t have that happening. But for most part, I don’t do crazy stuff but, you know, there’s a couple of things I’ve done,” she said, smiling.

Venus Williams on Instagram

"I just want to be healthy" – Venus Williams discusses tennis ambitions and Madrid Open

Venus and Serena Williams at the 2017 Australian Open

Venus Williams was also asked about her unfulfilled tennis ambitions during the Q&A session. The former World No. 1 stated that while she wishes to win a French Open and an Australian Open, her main aim is to be healthy.

“Ya, couple of things. Probably like, French Open and Australian Open I’ve come so close. Didn’t quite work out but more than anything, I just want to be healthy,” she said.

The seven-time Grand Slam champion has twice been the Australian Open finalist and has one French Open runner-up trophy to her name. Her Slams, however, include two US Open singles titles and five Wimbledon titles.

The five-time SW19 champion also stated that Wimbledon’s Venus Rosewater Dish is her most favorite Grand Slam trophy.

“I mean, clearly Wimbledon has the best trophy. That trophy’s cool. Yeah, just google it,” she said.

When asked to give her opinion on the recent controversies revolving around the Madrid Open, Venus Williams, who is currently on the sidelines, revealed that she has been out of the loop and is completely unaware of the recent issues.

“What is the Madrid debacle? I do love gossip. I work during the day so, I don’t really get to watch the matches and I’ve a few jobs so I don’t always get to know what exactly is going on. Is it good? Is it bad? Is it ugly? So, I don’t know,” she said.

Venus Williams on Instagram

Venus Williams and Father Richard recall one match that 7-time Grand Slam champion "should have won"

Poll : 0 votes