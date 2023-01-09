WATCH: Emma Raducanu hits practice court ahead of Australian Open for the first time since ankle injury in Auckland

Emma Raducanu took to the court for a training session for the first time since being forced to retire midway through her Round of 16 match at the ASB Classic in Auckland. Raducanu was cautious with her movement during the practice session, hitting a few forehands without moving her feet too much.

The 20-year-old rolled her ankle in the second set of her ASB Classic match against Viktoria Kuzmova last Thursday after winning the first set 6-0. She lost the second set 5-7 and left the court in tears before the start of the deciding set.

After the match, the British tennis superstar blamed the slippery indoor court conditions at the ASB Tennis Centre for causing her the injury.

In a video posted on social media by Todd Scoullar, Emma Raducanu was seen doing some light hitting with her coach and trainer by her side.

In a video posted on social media by Todd Scoullar, Emma Raducanu was seen doing some light hitting with her coach and trainer by her side.

Thankfully for Raducanu, she was not seen with any sort of heavy strapping around her ankle. She also has the entire week ahead of her to be fit in time for the start of the 2023 Australian Open on January 16.

The 2021 US Open winner is hopeful of participating in what would be only her second ever appearance at the Melbourne Grand Slam.

"Taking it a day at a time" - Emma Raducanu shares update on her ankle injury

Emma Raducanu in action at the 2023 ASB Women's Classic.

Emma Raducanu shared an update on her fitness after assessing her ankle injury over the weekend. She said that she hopes to be fit by next Monday (January 16), while admitting that she is not expecting too much at the moment.

The Brit further stated that she and her team will monitor the entire situation one day at a time and hope for the best.

"We'll see hopefully by Monday, or whenever the tournament starts, I'll be OK and ready," Raducanu explained in a recent interview, according to Sky Sports.

"But we're just taking it a day at a time and not trying to expect too much at this point."

After being forced to withdraw from Auckland, Raducanu expressed her sheer disappointment at catching a freak injury. She put in plenty of hard work on her fitness in the pre-season after her 2022 season ended early due to another injury.

In her first match at the ASB Classic, which was also her first match of the season, Raducanu beat 17-year-old Czech talent Linda Fruhvirtova 4-6, 6-4, 6-2.

