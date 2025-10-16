  • home icon
  Tennis
WATCH: Heartbreaking scenes as Ben Shelton’s girlfriend Trinity Rodman breaks down in tears after suffering brutal injury during Washington Spirit’s win over Monterrey

By Stuti Dutta
Modified Oct 16, 2025 06:49 GMT
Ben Shelton(left) and his girlfriend and soccer star Trinity Rodman(right). Images:Getty
Ben Shelton's girlfriend Trinity Rodman suffered a brutal leg injury during the 2025 Concacaf W Championship Cup Washington Spirits vs Mexico CF Monterrey game. Rodman limped off the field during the first half of the game that ended with the Washington Spirits winning 4-0.

Rodman had just returned to the game after being sidelined on and off for several months due to back injury. The September NWSL Player of the Month had also been recalled to the USWNT roster for the first time since April.

Rodman was attempting a tackle, engaging with Monterrey defender Daniela Monroy, when she fell on the ground. She stayed down a while before being helped by the team's trainers off the field. Rodman was in tears as she avoided putting any weight on her right leg. The 23-year-old later headed to the locker room during halftime in crutches with her leg wrapped in a brace.

Being athletes, both Rodman and Shelton are no strangers to injury and have supported each other through the physical challenges of their respective games.

Ben Shelton's shoulder injury woes and return on tour

Ben Shelton at the 2025 US Open. Image: Getty
Ben Shelton suffered a shoulder injury in late August during his third-round match at the 2025 US Open. The American retired mid-match, handing his opponent Adrian Mannarino a walkover at 6-3, 3-6, 6-4, 4-6.

It was the first time that the 23-year-old retired from a match due to injury. Speaking about it in the post-match press conference, Shelton said:

“Yeah, really high (pain level). Not sure. You know, I never retired before. I'm not a guy who would retire if I could continue. Usually I'll play through anything and just kind of find a way. And whether it's sickness or injury, like, if I can stay out there, I can stay out there. I've never felt anything like this before. So, yeah, that was. That was kind of tough, I guess, the uncertainty.”
Despite the injury, he maintained a positive frame of mind and added:

“Yeah, I mean, I got a lot to be grateful for. Been pretty fortunate. My life, blessings, talents, a lot of things God's given me. And, you know, a small setback like this. Yeah, it hurts. Yeah, I was playing really well. I was in form, a lot of confidence. Just so many things to be happy with, the way that I was playing, moving on the court, competing.”
Shelton eventually recovered and was back on the ATP tour after a little over a month at the 2025 Shanghai Masters where he lost in the opening round to David Goffin.

Ben Shelton is at his career-high ranking of World No. 6 and is in contention for a spot at the 2025 ATP Finals. He has also confirmed his return to the ASB Classic.

