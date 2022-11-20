WATCH: Novak Djokovic celebrates ATP Finals SF win with his children, lifts daughter Tara in the air in exultation

Novak Djokovic inched one step closer to a record-tying sixth ATP Finals title on Saturday after beating Taylor Fritz, 7-6(5), 7-6(6).

In a heartwarming video posted on Twitter, the former World No. 1 could be seen running towards his children Stefan and Tara after the match as he celebrated his semifinal win with them. Djokovic lifted Tara in his arms as he hugged Stefan.

The clip, posted by Tennis TV, has already garnered over 100,000 views.

"I'm very happy to be able to compete for another big trophy" - Novak Djokovic on qualifying for ATP Finals summit clash

Nitto ATP Finals - Day Seven

By beating Taylor Fritz in straight sets, Novak Djokovic qualified for his eighth final at the season-ending championship. The Serbian, who has won the tournament five times, will face Casper Ruud in the summit clash on Sunday. Ruud beat Andrey Rublev 6-2, 6-4 in the other semifinal.

While speaking at his post-match presser, the former World No. 1 reflected on his tournament so far and expressed excitement at playing in the final of "one of the biggest" events on the tour.

"Well, I was looking forward to being in this position," he said. "I'm very happy to be able to compete for another big trophy, one of the biggest ones that we have in our sport. So far a great week for me. Four out of four wins. Of course, the last match of the season, I'm going to give it all. I'm going to obviously try my best."

Djokovic stated that his hard-fought wins over Daniil Medvedev and Taylor Fritz over two consecutive days were a feat that has defined his career.

"I like the fact that I was able to win against Medvedev after a very long battle, then come back the next day after not too much time for recovery, be able to win another tight match against Fritz in two sets," he continued. "That's something that has in a way defined my career over the years. I've had similar situations where I was able to bounce back and really make some big wins."

Djokovic added that he was hopeful of carrying his form into the final against Ruud on Sunday.

"I would love to, of course, win the trophy, but I'm not going to be the only player who is going to want that on the court. Hopefully I'll be able to play at the level that I've played most of the matches this week and get a trophy," he concluded.

Rafael Nadal and wife Maria Francisca Perello spotted with infant son. click here for pictures.

Poll : 0 votes