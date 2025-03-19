Steffi Graf once opened up about what her fitness regimen looked like after her retirement from professional tennis. The German also shared how her husband Andre Agassi, and their son Jaden, born in 2001, and daughter Jaz, born in 2003, maintained very active lifestyles.

Although neither of Graf and Agassi's children became tennis players, they did pursue athletic endeavors. Jaden developed a passion for playing baseball, while Jaz became interested in hip-hop dance and horse riding. Meanwhile, the German chose other avenues to keep herself active besides tennis.

In an interview with Fitness On Toast in 2016, Steffi Graf revealed that she had not played tennis for a long time because her body was "paying the price" for spending her youth on court. However, the former World No. 1 shared that she stayed fit by going on regular walks with their three dogs, hitting the gym on a weekly basis, and making time for weight training.

"At this stage in my life, tennis is not really a big part anymore! I haven’t played for quite a long time, to be honest! My body doesn’t really want it too much, as it’s been through so much from a young age; I’m paying the price for it a bit now!" Steffi Graf said.

"But I do like to stretch, I walk a lot, I have 3 dogs at home, so I go on ALOT of walks, and if I get the chance, I’ll head to the gym once or twice a week too. Also, I like weight training a little bit – not too much, just enough to keep the shape up!" she added.

Graf also highlighted that, between herself, her husband Andre Agassi, and their kids Jaden and Jaz, they had a very active household. The 22-time Grand Slam champion disclosed that they often engaged in fun activities like going snowboarding and playing basketball together.

"But I’m a pretty active person, and we’re a pretty active family, so all it comes naturally to be active! We’ll go from snowboarding to a little basketball here and there, so it’s a busy life, but a lot of fun," she said.

Steffi Graf previously revealed that both Jaden and Jaz had inherited her and Andre Agassi's propensity for staying physically active. She also shared that, at 13 years old, Jaden competed in significantly more baseball tournaments than she had done at the same age.

Steffi Graf on stopping daughter Jaz's horse riding tournaments: "The horse went up and down next to her head and we had to watch that"

Steffi Graf - Source: Getty

Steffi Graf became interested in horse riding during her childhood in Germany. Her and Andre Agassi's daughter Jaz also cultivated the same passion and even began taking part in horse riding competitions.

However, in a 2014 interview with Hello!, the German revealed that she and Agassi put an end to Jaz's tournaments because they had to witness as a horse nearly stomped on their daughter's head after she fell

"I rode a little bit myself, and now I have a ten-year-old girl and she rode for a few years and then started some tournaments. I’ve got to say, we’ve kind of pulled her a little bit away from riding. She fell and the horse went up and down next to her head and we had to watch that, so she still can ride now and then but no more tournaments for a while," Steffi Graf said.

Steffi Graf also shared that Jaden and Jaz kept her and Andre Agassi "very busy" with their active lifestyles and varied interests.

