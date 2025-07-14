Steffi Graf once shared her thoughts on the harmful effects of social media on the youth. The German linked the growing online exposure to an increase in mental problems in teenagers.

After retiring from professional tennis in 1999, Graf devoted her efforts to her Children for Tomorrow foundation, which offers psychotherapeutic care to children and adolescents affected by war, displacement and organized violence. The 22-time Grand Slam champion's work with the foundation, as well as her experience raising two children, Jaden and Jaz, with husband Andre Agassi, gave her a deep understanding of the impact of social media on the youth.

In a 2022 interview with Vogue Germany, Steffi Graf spoke about how difficult it was for young people to stay focused when they felt a constant need to get validation from social media. Although the former World No. 1 acknowledged that social media could boost confidence for some, she emphasized that it posed a "great danger" for others.

"Absolutely, without question. Of course, the younger generation grows up with it almost as a matter of course. But the constant desire to share, this public awareness, and dealing with it have become almost a necessity. It's definitely become more difficult to stay focused on what's important, to find the right balance and equilibrium," Steffi Graf said.

"There are some who gain an incredible amount from it, a great deal of self-confidence and self-esteem. But of course, it can also very quickly have the opposite effect. That's where I see the greatest danger – whether with athletes, someone at home, or a schoolchild," she added.

Graf also disclosed that psychotherapists had observed an alarming rise in mental health issues and violence among children. She opened up about how she had noticed increasingly "frightening" behavior in her own Las Vegas community.

"We constantly talk to psychotherapists who confirm to us that there are increasing numbers of children experiencing mental health problems at a young age. The numbers are constantly growing," she said.

"We see it here in our area in Las Vegas: Violence in schools has increased and reached significant proportions, whether it's among students or aggressive behavior against teachers. It's frightening. I don't want to be so negative, but it's becoming increasingly clear that things are changing, especially among children and young people," she added.

Steffi Graf: "There's now a general increase in awareness and understanding of mental health"

Steffi Graf - Source: Getty

In the same interview, Steffi Graf revealed how she felt about athletes speaking more openly about mental health issues, expressing her admiration for them for having the courage to publicly address their struggles.

Graf also said that it was important for fans to show support for athletes in such times, since that was crucial to the healing process.

"There's now a general increase in awareness and understanding of mental health. I admire people who have the strength to talk about it. When athletes compete at a high level despite mental health issues and vulnerability, we must, above all, acknowledge that and support their openness and strength. Because that's also an important aspect of their healing," Graf said.

Steffi Graf herself has spoken about how tennis had been an "emotional lifeline" for her when she faced personal struggles amid her legendary tennis career.

