Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf tied the knot in 2001, the same year they welcomed their firstborn son Jaden. Subsequently, the German gave birth to their daughter Jaz in 2003. After spending over two decades in marital bliss, Agassi once revealed the secret to their happy family life.

Although Agassi and Graf stepped back from the public eye when their children were growing up, they started reentering the spotlight after becoming "empty-nesters." The eight-time Grand Slam champion made an appearance at the 2024 Australian Open and adorably kissed his wife's winner's portrait. The couple also teamed up for Pickleball Slam 2, where they defeated Maria Sharapova and John McEnroe to pocket a $1 million prize.

In an interview with E! News shortly afterwards, Andre Agassi was asked about the key to a happy married life. The American was quick to say that choosing the right partner and being determined to strike a healthy balance of give and take was the secret to a successful relationship.

"Choose wisely. No, I mean, I think it's like success in life or in anything you do. I think there's a determination you have to be in the most of yourself, in balance of the most of what somebody needs from you, giving what it is you have to give and not attempting to give what you don't. But not leaving anything in the tank when you can give it right," Agassi said.

The former World No. 1 made it clear that discipline, commitment, and respect were the foundation of a healthy marriage. He also admitted that, even after more than 20 years together, he and Graf continued to work on their relationship every day.

"There's a respect, there's a discipline, there's a commitment. And then you need two that are doing that, everything else will get in balance. And we work on it every day, and I'll never stop," he added.

Furthermore, Andre Agassi expressed how "blessed" he felt to be married to Steffi Graf and raise their children together.

Andre Agassi on his marriage to Steffi Graf: "We love even grocery shopping together"

Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi - Source: Getty

During the same interview, Andre Agassi disclosed that competing in Pickleball Slam 2 together was a great outlet for him and Steffi Graf, since they relished sharing the court with one another.

"Well, it's easy to be champions when you choose your opponents. But no, it was a great outlet for us. We do love doing it, we love doing it together," Agassi said.

Beyond sports, Agassi shared that he and Graf loved going on hikes and cooking together. They even found enjoyment in a mundane activity like grocery shopping, simply because they were doing it together.

"We love cooking together," he added. "We love hiking together. We love even grocery shopping together, dividing and conquering. So it's real life. And we're blessed."

In 2025, Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf revived their doubles partnership for Pickleball Slam 3, where they defeated Andy Roddick and Eugenie Bouchard. Their children Jaden and Jaz joined them for a celebratory photo after their victory.

