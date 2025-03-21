What is the Extreme Heat Policy at the Miami Open 2025? Everything to know about the rules to combat the Florida heat

Players and spectators in this week's Miami Open would be expected to have temperatures reach 80 degrees, which could be uncomfortable for everyone involved. Extreme temperatures often affect the players' performance levels, particularly when they play in the middle of the day when the sun is at its hottest.

Ad

Officials, umpires, and ball kids may also see their performance levels dip due to heat. Audience numbers might also be adversely affected, as fans stay away from matches rather than succumb to sunburn and dehydration. To combat the heat, organizers have developed an Extreme Heat Policy (EHP), which is in effect in Miami.

The EHP was adopted in 2019 and involves the adoption of a Heat Stress Scale (HSS) to protect players, officials, and spectators. The HSS weighs four heat factors: radiant heat or sun strength, humidity, wind speed, and air temperature. Measurements are taken from different areas of Hard Rock Stadium.

Ad

Trending

The measurements are used to indicate the suitability of playing conditions and impose five playability levels:

1 - Temperate playing conditions

2 - Increase hydration

3 - Apply cooling strategies

4 - Extended breaks

5 - Suspension of play

Decisions are made before matches begin about heat strategies for that match, but may be reviewed during the game itself. Spectators are advised by the umpire of any escalation in levels, and it is the tournament referee's job to examine the possible consequences of applying the HSS.

Ad

Matches at the Miami Open can be suspended during the game

TENNIS: MAR 26 FL: Rafael Nadal Calls It Quits Down 3-0 In Final Set Vs. Damir Dzumhur - Source: Getty

If the HSS hits 4, the tournament referee imposes a 10-minute break between the second and third sets for women and junior matches, and between the third and fourth sets for men. If the HSS reaches 5, the referee may suspend the start of play on all outside courts, and matches in progress will stop after an even number of games or a tie-break is concluded.

Ad

The most famous victim of the Miami heat was Rafael Nadal, who retired from his first-round match at the Miami Open in the third set against Damir Dzumhur in 2016. Nadal cited heat exhaustion as the reason for his retirement.

Last week's Indian Wells champion, Jack Draper, also retired from the 2021 tournament in the first round blaming the famous Florida heat and humidity.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here