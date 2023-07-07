"What pathetic disgraceful media management is this???" - Tennis fans in disbelief as interviewer forgets Aryna Sabalenka's Wimbledon 2022 ban

Aryna Sabalenka advanced to the third round of Wimbledon after coming back from a set down to defeat French youngster Varvara Gracheva. The second seed was in serious trouble after losing the first set, but she did not lose hope and launched a comeback to win 2-6, 7-5, 6-2.

The Australian Open champion was unable to compete at SW19 last year due to the tournament's ban on Russian and Belarussian players. She battled hard enough to take a step closer to winning her second Grand Slam title in this year's edition.

However, during Aryna Sabalenka's on-court interview, the interviewer forgot that she had been banned from the previous year's edition and asked her:

"You obviously want to play well here. I know you want to do 1 or 2 better than you did last year…"

This awkward situation enraged tennis fans, who took to Twitter to vent their frustrations. One user described the situation as "mortifying and embarrassing" for the oldest Grand Slam tournament and blamed the officials for not conducting adequate research.

"How mortifying and embarassing. This is the oldest Grand Slam. And even the on court interviewer didn't bother to calm themselves, think a little before asking, or at least did some research," the user wrote.

Another user chimed in, saying that tennis players should not be subjected to such poor standards of behavior and journalism, writing:

"Why do tennis players, at arguably the most traditional event in their year, with the highest standards of behaviour, have to endure such poor standards of journalism?"

According to another account, today was 'clown day' for journalism because they also botched Paula Badosa's press conference. This was done by asking her how the win felt when she clearly lost the match against Marta Kostyuk by giving a walkover.

"Seems today must be 'clown day' for 'journalism'. These guys literally say anything to feel smart and they have no knowledge of what they're saying. Same thing happened in Badosa's post match conference. They need to do better. It's embarrassing," the account posted.

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

"I didn’t play my best tennis" - Aryna Sabalenka

Aryna Sabalenka pictured at Wimbledon 2023.

Aryna Sabalenka discussed her victory over Varvara Gracheva in her on-court interview and admitted that she didn't play her best tennis. However, she gradually adjusted her strategy to the situation and began to feel better.

"I didn’t play my best tennis. It was really crazy, crazy experience. But then I change my strings, kind of adjust my game a little bit, start feeling better on court," Aryna Sabalenka said.

She added:

"I kept telling myself keep fighting, keep trying, and probably you’ll be able to turn around this game. Super tough one and super happy to get this win."

Aryna Sabalenka has a chance to become the new World No. 1 after the 2023 Wimbledon Championships, but overthrowing Iga Swiatek, who currently holds the throne, will be no easy task.

The 25-year-old had a good chance to finish at the top of the rankings at Roland-Garros. However, it didn't come to pass, as she needed to win the title to do so. Swiatek, on the other hand, maintained her ranking by lifting the Suzanne-Lenglen Cup.

