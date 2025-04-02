What was Serena Williams up to in March 2025? From watching Novak Djokovic in Miami to portraits with daughters Olympia, Adira

Even though her playing days are in the rearview mirror, Serena Williams continues to make headlines in one way or another. She has kept herself occupied with her numerous ventures and has also kept in touch with her tennis roots.

Ad

As one of the biggest celebrities on the planet, Williams is a regular fixture at some of the most noted events. Even with a busy social life, she also makes time for her family, especially her two daughters.

March was a busy month for the former tennis pro, juggling between her numerous commitments day after day. Here's a look at some of the things that kept Williams occupied in the month of March 2025:

Ad

Trending

#1. Serena Williams watches her former peers in action at the Miami Open 2025

Serena Williams at the Miami Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Williams is a native of Florida, so it wasn't surprising to see her turning up at the Miami Open 2025, a tournament she also won eight times during her playing days. She witnessed plenty of her former peers in action, most notably, Novak Djokovic. She saw him score a comfortable 6-2, 6-2 win over Lorenzo Musetti in the fourth round.

Ad

Ad

Williams later caught up with Djokovic, and even posed for some photos with him, along with his coach Andy Murray, and former US Open champion Juan Martin del Potro. The star-studded pic set the internet on fire given it consisted of some of the biggest names in the sport.

#2. Serena Williams runs into Coco Gauff at the Oscars after party

Williams is no stranger to the world of glitz and glamour and is a regular fixture at the biggest pop culture events. The Academy Awards were held on March 2, 2025, with some of the most prominent celebrities across various fields in attendance. Most of them also made their way to the after party hosted by Vanity Fair.

Ad

Williams was also present there and she bumped into Gauff at the after party. The two shared a moment and the 21-year-old excitedly shared a photo of them on social media.

"With the 🐐 Serena Williams," Gauff captioned.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Both were impeccably dressed and turned heads with their attire. Gauff was dressed in a custom design by Miu Miu, while Williams donned an ensemble by Dolce & Gabbanna.

#3. Serena Williams and Caitlin Clark share space at a NFL panel

Serena Williams at a conference in 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Williams was recently a guest speaker at the annual NFL meeting in Florida, where she was part of a panel discussion with rising WNBA star Caitlin Clark. The discussion was about the growth of women's sports and how it could generate revenue on par with the men's sports.

Ad

The panel discussion also included former NFL star Eli Manning and entrepreneur Melody Hobson. Williams had a great time there and shared a photo of herself alongside Clark on Instagram.

"Yesterday was a blur and all about the future of women at the annual @nfl Annual Meeting @caitlinclark22 @alexisohanian @elimanning I love future of women don’t you?" said Williams (via Instagram).

Ad

Ad

Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, met Clark at another event for the first time a while ago. He was impressed with her demeanor and extended her a dinner invite when the youngster named Williams as her choice of celebrity to have a meal with.

#4. Serena Williams enjoys a decadent tasting menu with daughter Olympia

Williams had a little one-on-one time with her eldest daughter Olympia last month. The two attended a lavish tasting menu at an upscale restaurant, trying out different cuisines from a finely curated spread.

Ad

Williams captured her entire experience online, joking that sipping on champagne was the best part of it. She also gained an insight into some dining etiquettes that were previously unknown to her.

"Okay, so we're at a tasting and we're going to have lots of fun things to try to decide what to narrow it down to. And most important part of a tasting, [points at champagne] obviously. Yes, please," Williams said.

Ad

"You always want to start from the outside in, which I didn't know because I was a tennis player and then I learned, okay, just start with the outside and work your way in," she added.

However, the best part for Williams was the time she got to spend with her daughter. Since her retirement, she has frequently stated that spending time with her children is what she looks forward to the most.

Ad

#5. Serena Williams has an adorable photoshoot for a fashion brand with her daughters

Williams was recently featured in a sweet photoshoot with her daughters Olympia and Adira for Janie and Jack, a children's clothing brand. The photo-op was for the launch of her own collection with them. The trio were decked in various hues of pink for the collection.

Ad

Williams herself has been a long-time customer of the brand, so she was simply delighted when she got the opportunity to design something for them. Her daughter Olympia also shared her inputs, so the collection is extra special for her.

"I have been dressing my girls in @janieandjack since @olympiaohanian was a baby. This has been such a full circle moment working on our own collection with @janieandjack! These memories will last forever. You can shop the collection at janieandjack.com or in any of their stores. #JanieandJackxSerenaWilliams #JanieandJackPartner" - Williams on Instagram.

Ad

Ad

Williams' love for fashion has reflected throughout her tennis career with her custom kits often making headlines. She even had her own fashion line and walked the ramp at many fashion weeks.

#6. Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian elated after their golf team staged an epic comeback

Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams at TGL 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Williams and her husband Ohanian were in the stands to watch their TGL team Los Angeles Golf Club (LAGC) in action against The Bay Golf Club (BGC) last month. The latter team was undefeated coming into the match and had the upper hand for most of the contest as well.

However, Williams' team managed to stage an impressive comeback, overturning a 0-3 deficit to win the showdown 5-3. They also topped the league table with the win. Williams and Ohanian were elated with the win and celebrated wildly. The duo own the LAGC along with their daughters, as well as Williams' elder sister Venus.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis