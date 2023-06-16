"Whatever she did, she always did it with passion"- Holger Rune credits mother Aneke for approach towards tennis

World No. 6 Holger Rune has credited his mother's influence as key source of inspiration in his tennis journey.

The Danish youngster has been on a remarkable run of form in recent months,. Since October 2022, he has reached six finals on the main tour, clinching three significant titles at the Stockholm Open, Paris Masters, and most recently, the 2023 Munich Open.

While speaking to El Pais, a Spanish news platform, Rune highlighted his mother Aneke's huge influence in his tennis career, helping him feel committed and passionate about his craft.

"When I was little, my mother told me that whatever she did, she always did it with passion, one hundred percent. Because, if you don't do it that way, you better find something else to dedicate yourself to," Holger Rune said

Aneke has been a constant presence at her son's matches, offering invaluable support that has contributed to his breakthrough into the ATP top 10 at a young age. Rune made his debut with the Danish Davis Cup team at just 14 years old and entered the ATP main tour when he was 17.

Reflecting on a past incident at the 2022 French Open, where he asked his mother to leave the stadium during his match, Rune explained that he prefers to be left alone when feeling frustrated.

"I didn't kick her out, but when I'm frustrated I need to be left. I can't be listening to my mother and my coach at the same time," Holger Rune said

Holger Rune is "a potential No. 1 and a Grand Slam winner"- Serena Williams' former coach

2023 French Open - Day Eleven Holger Rune

Patrick Mouratoglou, former coach of Serena Williams, recently shared his thoughts on Holger Rune and his future aspirations in tennis.

The Dane's remarkable run at the French Open was halted in the quarterfinals by the fourth seed, Casper Ruud. The Norwegian defeated the Rune in four sets 6-1, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3.

Despite his exit at the French Open, Mouratoglou took to Instagram to and highlighted that whenever Rune competes in a Grand Slam tournament, his primary objective is always to emerge as the champion.

The French coach also felt that Rune has the potential to be a Grand Slam Champion and future World No. 1.

"Now when Holger plays a Grand Slam, it's to win it. If you think you wake up tomorrow and you're No. 1, that's not the right way to think. Everything is a journey to success with development and wins," Mouratoglou said.

"I think it's time to sit down and think what the good things that have been done but also what needs to be done in the future to the next evolution from a top 10 player, a solid top 10, because now, what we can say, he's a solid top 10 to a potential No. 1 and a Grand Slam winner," Mouratoglou said.

Mouratoglou has closely witnessed Rune's remarkable progress, noting his transition from being ranked as the 30th player in the world to becoming a top 10 contender. The youngster will be looking to make the necessary adjustments and open his account by winning a Major tournament soon.

