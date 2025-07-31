"When I tell my friends, they all say 'You’re lying,' but it’s true" - When Chris Evert revealed whether she was looking to marry for the fourth time

Chris Evert once made an honest admission about her relationships with her three ex-husbands. The American also shared her stance on whether she wanted to tie the knot for the fourth time, revealing that her friends were surprised by her perspective on the matter.

Evert's love life has been in the spotlight since she was just 19 years old, when she and her fiancé Jimmy Connors both clinched the singles trophies at the 1974 Wimbledon Championships. However, the pair called off their wedding the following year.

In 1979, Chris Evert tied the knot with former British No. 1 John Lloyd, but the couple parted ways in 1987. Subsequently, she wed American downhill skier Andy Mill in 1988. They had three sons together, Alexander, Nicholas, and Colton Jack, before getting divorced in 2006. Two years later, the 18-time Grand Slam champion entered into a brief 15-month marriage to Australian golfer Greg Norman.

In a 2016 interview with the Daily Mail, Evert opened up about her equation with her three ex-husbands, sharing that she was on great terms with both John Lloyd and Andy Mill. While the American didn't speak as warmly about her dynamic with Norman, she emphasized that there was no bad blood.

"John and I are great, Andy and I are great, Greg and I are....fine, let’s put it that way. I don’t have any enemies in life," Chris Evert said.

The former World No. 1 also revealed that there was no romance in her life, choosing instead to devote her attention to her sons and her career. While Evert expressed uncertainty about getting married for the fourth time, she disclosed that she wasn't actively looking for a husband, much to the surprise of her friends.

"I have no-one in my life right now apart from my sons - my three boys - and my work. I don’t know if I’ll ever marry again - never say never - but I’m not looking. When I tell my friends that, they all say “You’re Lying” but it’s true," she added.

Chris Evert also candidly stated that the "best part" of her life had been when she was married to Andy Mill and they lived as a family with their three children.

Chris Evert: "I’ve always had a husband, so it’s been really good for me to be on my own"

Chris Evert - Source: Getty

In the same interview, Chris Evert reflected on her positive experience of staying single, especially since she had spent most of her life in relationships or marriages.

The former World No. 1 described the journey as a form of "liberation," explaining that it allowed her to become comfortable with herself. Evert also shared that she needed to grow as an individual before entering into a new relationship.

"Since I can remember, I’ve always been with someone, always had a husband, so it’s been really good for me to be on my own and learn to feel comfortable with myself. It’s a little bit like a liberation for me. I think I need to be by myself to grow and know myself before I even consider getting into another relationship," she said.

Chris Evert has since become a grandmother to her son Nicholas and daughter-in-law Rebecca's baby boy Hayden. The American is enjoying the experience of being a grandmother, describing it as "double the fun."

