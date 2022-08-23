When Novak Djokovic paid tribute to 9/11 victims and the NYC Fire Department after winning his maiden US Open title

One of the most successful seasons of Novak Djokovic's illustrious career was the year 2011. The Serb was having a fairytale run and broke through the ranks in what is considered one of the most successful tennis seasons of all time. He won the Australian Open and Wimbledon Championships before swinging his racquet at Flushing Meadows.

At the 2011 US Open, Djokovic played some of his best tennis and solidified his status as one of the greatest tennis players of all time by defeating defending champion Rafael Nadal to lift his first-ever US Open title, 6–2, 6–4, 6–7, 6–1.

The two players had breath-taking rallies of 20 and 30 shots over the course of four hours and 10 minutes of magnificent hitting, leaving the audience awestruck at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. Not to mention, the match is considered to be one of the greatest matches in tennis history.

US Open Tennis @usopen



In 2010, Novak Djokovic took down Federer & Nadal to win the 2011 US Open title and cap a monster season. @DjokerNole In 2010, @RafaelNadal dominated the field (including Djokovic in the final) to complete the career Golden Slam. Novak Djokovic took down Federer & Nadal to win the 2011 US Open title and cap a monster season. @DjokerNoleIn 2010, @RafaelNadal dominated the field (including Djokovic in the final) to complete the career Golden Slam.

After the conclusion of the match, though, there was something else that stood out: the 21-time Grand Slam champion's heartfelt tribute to the victims of the 9/11 terrorist attack.

The 35-year-old claimed during his on-court interview that he wanted to show sympathy for the 9/11 victims and the New York City fire department and that this is more significant than sports because people don't even understand how lucky they are to be alive. In the end, the audience erupted in thunderous applause in response to his remarks.

"I want to give my compassion to the people of 9/11. Our hearts are with us. This is more important than a sport. We are playing sport. It’s great we are enjoying but we cannot even realize how lucky we are to live and to be able to do something that we love, so a loud support," Djokovic said.

Will Novak Djokovic play in the 2022 US Open?

Novak Djokovic at 2021 US Open

As things are, the only thing that stands between Novak Djokovic and his fourth US Open title is his stance on COVID-19 vaccination.

The Serb has made it abundantly clear that he will not get the vaccination needed to enter the United States. As a result, he is currently banned from competing in the hard-court Major.

However, there was optimism that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention would lift the ban on non-immunized travelers flying into the United States if internal restrictions were relaxed. However, a recent statement from the Grand Slam officials gave some hints that Djokovic might continue to be banned.

Honestly, nothing is confirmed as of now. Hence, the US Open draw, which will be released on Thursday, August 25, should make it clear whether Djokovic will compete.

As per the Serb, unless he receives confirmation that he won't be permitted to enter the United States, he will continue to train for the competition.

"I am preparing as if I will be allowed to compete, while I await to hear if there is any room for me to travel to US. Fingers crossed, " he posted on Instagram.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Keshav Gopalan