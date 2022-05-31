Why fans should not be concerned too much about Rafael Nadal's recent hints at retirement

Rafael Nadal booked his spot in the quarterfinals of the 2022 French Open on Sunday but not before taking the scenic route. The Spaniard needed five sets to dispose of Felix Auger-Aliassime, coming from a set down to prevail 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 over the Canadian.

Speaking at his press conference, the 21-time Grand Slam champion made a couple of interesting remarks, particularly about the idea of retirement. When probed about his thoughts on the impending clash against Novak Djokovic on Tuesday, the Mallorcan, completely unprompted, pointed out that he plays every match like it is his "last match" at the tournament.

"Two weeks and a half ago, even if I had good hopes after, positive hopes after Rome, I even don't know if I would be able to be here. So just enjoying the fact that I am here for one more year," Nadal said. "And being honest, every match that I play here, I don't know if gonna be my last match here in Roland Garros in my tennis career, no? That's my situation now."

With the southpaw also referring to his recent injury crisis and touching on how he did not even think he would reach this point, speculations that the World No. 5 is on the last leg of his playing career have filled the airwaves.

The former World No. 1 further added that he has no idea what the future looks like for him and that he is merely trying to enjoy things as much as possible in the moment, meaning those speculations will not go away any time soon.

"Of course I went through a tough process again with my foot, so I don't know what can happen in the near future with my career," Nadal said. "But that's why I am just trying to enjoy as much as possible and fight as much as I can to keep living the dream that is keep playing tennis and be back in a very advanced round of Roland Garros, playing against the World No. 1."

The 35-year-old reiterated the same comments during his post-match interview with the Tennis Channel, making fans even more worried. Nadal has definitely done some uncharacteristic things this season, such as going to the Stade de France to watch the Champions League final the night before his fourth-round clash against Auger-Aliassime.

This is also the first time since 2004 where the Mallorcan did not reach the final of any clay Masters 1000 tournament in the build-up to Roland Garros. With his next match scheduled against defending champion and arch-nemesis Djokovic, there is a very real possibility that Nadal will finish the year without a clay title to his name.

But as the Spaniard himself has made clear, none of that matters at the moment. For now, the only thing that is really certain is the fact that he will take on the Serb for the 59th time in his career. If Nadal wins there, he would be two wins closer to a record-extending 14th French Open title. If he doesn't, he will decide what to do when the moment comes.

Either way, it is too soon for the 35-year-old's fans to panic. The former World No. 1 has always been a realist at heart, not afraid to disclose how he felt about the state of his fitness at any given moment, and this season has felt like an extension of that sentiment ever since the Australian Open.

Rafael Nadal's legacy at the French Open is too big to be forgotten by his mere absence from the tournament

Rafael Nadal's 13 titles at Roland Garros will be talked about decades after his retirement

Throughout that unbelievable title run in Melbourne, the 21-time Grand Slam champion took the opportunity to state over and over just how happy he was to be playing once again. The title, in Nadal's opinion, was a mere by-product of the joy he got from playing tennis after what felt like an eternity.

It is only natural that those thoughts are amplified a thousandfold here in Paris. After all, he has won more titles here than at all the other Slams put together. If there was one tournament Nadal would give anything to keep playing forever, it is the French Open without a doubt.

So, when he says that he has no idea if this is going to be his last match at Roland Garros, it is likely that he means he doesn't care if that turns out to be the case. He has given his everything for so long here and he will continue to do so even if he knows he doesn't have to come back tomorrow.

This is the way he has approached the game forever, and this is the only way he will ever approach the game. For someone with a 108-3 record on the claycourts of Paris, the idea of never stepping foor there again must be as trivial as it is nerve-wracking. But in characteristic fashion, the 35-year-old has embraced the future and chosen to fixate on nothing but the next step.

At some point, that fabled last match in Paris will inevitably arrive. But until then, like many stalwarts of the game have learned from facing off against Rafael Nadal, it is not over until the curtains are formally and officially drawn.

