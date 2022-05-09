Why do Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic both consider Rafael Nadal their greatest rival and not each other?

When asked recently if he thought about the prospect of facing Rafael Nadal at the Madrid Masters, Novak Djokovic remarked, "Of course. He is my greatest rival of all time."

This is not the first time Djokovic has named the 21-time Grand Slam champion his greatest rival. It's no surprise really, considering they've faced off 58 times on the tennis court -- the most by any pair in ATP history.

But here's the thing: Nadal doesn't believe the same. The Mallorcan has maintained time and again that his arch-rival is in fact Roger Federer. His rivalry with Federer is no joke to be honest, as the pair have crossed swords 40 times to date, with 24 of those going in favor of the Spaniard.

Sportskeeda Tennis @SK__Tennis



Do you think their rivalry is greatest in the sport?



#NovakDjokovic #RafaelNadal #Madrid #Tennis #Rivalry Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal are playing an event together after a long time and the Serb has called the Spaniard his greatest rivalDo you think their rivalry is greatest in the sport? Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal are playing an event together after a long time and the Serb has called the Spaniard his greatest rival 🔥Do you think their rivalry is greatest in the sport? 💪#NovakDjokovic #RafaelNadal #Madrid #Tennis #Rivalry https://t.co/Ou4Wb4oz3v

The Swiss also speaks of the World No. 4 as his biggest rival, despite having played more matches against Novak Djokovic (27-23 in the head-to-head in favor of the Serb). Going purely by the numbers, it sounds like they are just mistaken. That they are, perhaps, forgetting that their careers have been shaped more by their respective rivalries with the World No. 1 than their own.

With a little context, however, things become clearer as to why that is the case. When Rafael Nadal burst onto the scene in 2005, Roger Federer was the man to beat. He was the World No. 1. He had won four Grand Slams at that point and was one Roland Garros title short of the elusive Career Slam.

Owen @tennisnation Saša Ozmo @ozmo_sasa



: Well, of course it affects, because he's my greatest rival of all time. How does it affect you if Rafa is in the draw or not? #Djokovic : Well, of course it affects, because he's my greatest rival of all time. How does it affect you if Rafa is in the draw or not?#Djokovic: Well, of course it affects, because he's my greatest rival of all time. Always liked that Djokovic freely says that Nadal is his biggest rival. For some bizarre reason, Nadal insists on saying his is Federer, which has not been true since around 2008. twitter.com/ozmo_sasa/stat… Always liked that Djokovic freely says that Nadal is his biggest rival. For some bizarre reason, Nadal insists on saying his is Federer, which has not been true since around 2008. twitter.com/ozmo_sasa/stat…

Although he lost at three French Opens to Nadal on the trot between 2005 and 2007, he was still considered unbeatable at the other three Slams. The Mallorcan, then seen as more of a claycourt specialist than the all-courter he is now, had to overcome the Swiss at every turn to prove his mettle to the world.

Consider this: between 2006 and 2008, the duo faced each other 15 times (10-5 in favor of the Spaniard). Nine of those encounters came on clay, out of which the 40-year-old won only one.

That was why when the 21-time Grand Slam champion prevailed over Federer in the final of the 2008 Wimbledon to win his first non-clay Slam, it was the biggest event of his career. To this day, it is still considered by many to be THE moment that signaled the beginning of Nadal as the monster he is today.

It was a victory Nadal badly needed and fully deserved. To prevail over the five-time defending champion on the very surface he had made his own was a triumph that transformed into something more. And because that win came against Federer, it is only natural that the 35-year-old cannot help but think of him, and only him, as his greatest rival.

Matthew Willis @mattracquet @tennisnation Some of this has to do with their timing & career arcs. Nadal being in the middle of the other two means he faced both in their primes, in his prime, as his greatest rivals. But Fed and Djokovic both see Nadal as their biggest rival (Fed in his prime first, then Djokovic in his) @tennisnation Some of this has to do with their timing & career arcs. Nadal being in the middle of the other two means he faced both in their primes, in his prime, as his greatest rivals. But Fed and Djokovic both see Nadal as their biggest rival (Fed in his prime first, then Djokovic in his)

Yes, Nadal has played more often against Djokovic in the years since, and he has played more epics against him in the meantime. It is very true that the "Djodal" rivalry is more evenly matched in terms of skill, technical prowess, grit, and everything else.

But rivalries are more than just numbers. They have to be. They are just as much psychological, if not more, than they are statistical. And the fact that the Mallorcan's definitive achievement came against Federer is simply undeniable.

Hi hi everything is fine @vkrish21 Owen @tennisnation Always liked that Djokovic freely says that Nadal is his biggest rival. For some bizarre reason, Nadal insists on saying his is Federer, which has not been true since around 2008. twitter.com/ozmo_sasa/stat… Always liked that Djokovic freely says that Nadal is his biggest rival. For some bizarre reason, Nadal insists on saying his is Federer, which has not been true since around 2008. twitter.com/ozmo_sasa/stat… Nothing bizarre about this.Anyone who watched Roger dominate tennis in the early 2000s will tell you Rafa dethroning Roger was probably the most impressive feat in tennis.Roger was 92-5 in 2006,out of those 5 loses 4 were to Rafa.Rafa’s biggest rival is Roger..There is no doubt. twitter.com/tennisnation/s… Nothing bizarre about this.Anyone who watched Roger dominate tennis in the early 2000s will tell you Rafa dethroning Roger was probably the most impressive feat in tennis.Roger was 92-5 in 2006,out of those 5 loses 4 were to Rafa.Rafa’s biggest rival is Roger..There is no doubt. twitter.com/tennisnation/s…

In turn, the 40-year-old had to prove himself over and over again against a player who was five years younger at a time when there was no one else to challenge his authority. Sure, Federer was already in line to become a GOAT candidate before they met, but the World No. 4 was the perfect foil to showcase his greatness in a way that would have been impossible otherwise.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion's encounters with Djokovic over the years have been just as intense. Unfortunately, they came too late. They came after the slot in Federer's rivalry calendar had already been taken up by something that comes along only once in a lifetime.

Novak Djokovic's definitive victories, on the other hand, came against Rafael Nadal

Like Roger Federer, Novak Djokvoic's definitive victory also came against Rafael Nadal

For Novak Djokovic to consider Rafael Nadal his greatest rival, though, where did his career-defining victory arrive? The World No. 1's first Slam title came at the 2008 Australian Open, where he disposed of Roger Federer in the semifinals.

His second Major title, at the 2011 Australian Open, saw him vanquish Andy Murray in the final. But following that, the Serb met the Mallorcan in 11 straight finals between 2011 and 2013, out of which he won seven.

Three of those victories came in consecutive Slam finals, with Djokovic notching up his third, fourth and fifth Slam titles at the 2011 Wimbledon, the US Open and the 2012 Australian Open respectively. The last of those was a marathon five-setter that is considered one of the greatest ever matches played in the history of the sport to this day.

Aoun Jafarey @ajafarey



Rafa has played finals of all 4 majors with Novak, and 3 with Fed. Final of the tour finals as well with both.



For Nadal, he had to overcome Federer to become established, for Novak it was Nadal. Owen @tennisnation Always liked that Djokovic freely says that Nadal is his biggest rival. For some bizarre reason, Nadal insists on saying his is Federer, which has not been true since around 2008. twitter.com/ozmo_sasa/stat… Always liked that Djokovic freely says that Nadal is his biggest rival. For some bizarre reason, Nadal insists on saying his is Federer, which has not been true since around 2008. twitter.com/ozmo_sasa/stat… Nadal is the biggest rival for both Fed and Novak.Rafa has played finals of all 4 majors with Novak, and 3 with Fed. Final of the tour finals as well with both.For Nadal, he had to overcome Federer to become established, for Novak it was Nadal. twitter.com/tennisnation/s… Nadal is the biggest rival for both Fed and Novak.Rafa has played finals of all 4 majors with Novak, and 3 with Fed. Final of the tour finals as well with both.For Nadal, he had to overcome Federer to become established, for Novak it was Nadal. twitter.com/tennisnation/s…

It was a match Nadal referred to as "the greatest loss" of his career, meaning that it could also qualify as the greatest win of Djokovic's career. The 20-time Grand Slam champion has been involved in more statistically important matches, of course, but none of them would have been possible without the mental boost he got from beating the Mallorcan in Melbourne back then.

Rafael Nadal, therefore, acts as a bridge between two of the greatest players in the history of tennis. For both Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer, he is their greatest rival. He was the one who pushed both to the edge of their potential and then demanded that they take it up another notch

Benhanen @kela9123



Nadal's peak only overlapped with Djokovic's peak for 2011-13. That's... half. And that's why Djokovic gets less reception. Came too late. Owen @tennisnation Always liked that Djokovic freely says that Nadal is his biggest rival. For some bizarre reason, Nadal insists on saying his is Federer, which has not been true since around 2008. twitter.com/ozmo_sasa/stat… Always liked that Djokovic freely says that Nadal is his biggest rival. For some bizarre reason, Nadal insists on saying his is Federer, which has not been true since around 2008. twitter.com/ozmo_sasa/stat… It has to do with both players raising men's tennis out of relative obscurity by going hammer and tongs for 5 straight peak years.Nadal's peak only overlapped with Djokovic's peak for 2011-13. That's... half. And that's why Djokovic gets less reception. Came too late. twitter.com/tennisnation/s… It has to do with both players raising men's tennis out of relative obscurity by going hammer and tongs for 5 straight peak years. Nadal's peak only overlapped with Djokovic's peak for 2011-13. That's... half. And that's why Djokovic gets less reception. Came too late. twitter.com/tennisnation/s…

For what it is worth, we may never get an objective answer to decide who the GOAT is. There will always be people who prefer one over the other for a variety of reasons that are not always logical. But no matter what, it can never be forgotten that it was Rafael Nadal who kept pushing the prime versions of the remaining two to keep going farther.

