Wimbledon 2017 Final Preview: Roger Federer up for Cilic challenge for Wimbledon Title Number 8

Federer looks to be in a winning position for his 19th Grand Slam title.

That Wimbledon is a hallowed shrine, almost, for former World No. 1 Roger Federer, is no secret. The 7-time champion here and GOAT title holder is gunning for an 8th win here, which would put him above a record he already shares, with former No. 1s Pete Sampras and William Renshaw.

Now yet again in the finals of Wimbledon – and without dropping a set, Roger Federer looks to be in more devastating form than ever. After a hiatus last year, the Swiss ace, recuperating from injuries, burnout and more, came back in spectacular fashion to win his record-extending 19th Grand Slam title.

Here’s a look at the odds for the favourite player to win Wimbledon:

Head-to-head record

Federer and Cilic have played each other seven times on the tour, with Federer leading that record at 6-1. Talk about slanted in one direction! Incidentally, they most recently met at Wimbledon last year, albeit at the quarter-final stage, with Federer taking a brilliant five-set win in which Cilic even held match point.

But that was a Federer struggling with injuries and aches, and this is a renewed Federer. Could this be less of a close contest?

This will also be the pair’s fourth meeting at Grand Slam level, and Cilic’s only win over Federer came at that level – at the US Open of 2014. The two faced off in the semi-finals of the tournament, with Cilic winning 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 and going on to beat Kei Nishikori in straight sets to win his only Grand Slam title to date that year.

The Game

A traditional big server, Cilic will be well-aided by the grass courts of Wimbledon, where this is so far his best ever performance. He has, however, had a couple of troubles from his own co-big-servers, most recently American Sam Querrey, who took the Croat to four close sets in the semi-finals.

Federer comes into this tournament not only having claimed the hard-court Sunshine Double (back-to-back titles at Indian Wells and Miami) but also his ninth title at the Gerry Weber OPen in Halle, Germany, where he defeated ‘NextGen’ hope Alexander Zverev in straight sets in commanding fashion.

But Cilic has been no slouch on grass either. The 28-year-old comes into Wimbledon on the back of a semi-final finish in the grass-court s-Hertogenbosch, and then finishing in the finals of the prestigious Queen’s Club tournament, losing in a tight fight against Spain’s Feliciano Lopez.

Only one Croatian player so far has won Wimbledon – Goran Ivanisevic, who, until late last year, was Cilic’s coach.

Federer has enjoyed moving his opponents round the court this year – as he did with Tomas Berdych in the semi-finals, and today will likely be no different. But Cilic is one of the tallest players on tour, which may hamper quick movement somewhat, something that could work to Federer’s advantage.

The Swiss ace also comes into this match better rested with quicker wins, but could the 7 – and soon to be 8 – year age difference play a part in their stamina differing?

Doubtful considering Federer’s form.

Both will have one goal in mind – but we think Federer has this one in the bag.

Prediction: Roger Federer to win in straight sets