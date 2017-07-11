Write an article

Wimbledon 2017: Gilles Muller speaks after ousting Rafael Nadal; hear from Roger Federer and Garbine Muguruza as well

Rafael Nadal crashed out of the 2017 Championships at the hands of the 16th seed Gilles Muller.

by audioBoom India
Audio 11 Jul 2017, 11:41 IST
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 10: Rafael Nadal of Spain looks on during the Gentlemen's Singles fourth round match against Gilles Muller of Luxembourg on day seven of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 10, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)
Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal crashed out of the 2017 Championships at the hands of the 16th seed Gilles Muller after an epic five-set encounter that lasted nearly five hours on Court No. 1.

Richard Connelly, Robbie Koenig and Peter Marcato hear from the man from Luxembourg as well Roger Federer and Garbine Muguruza as they look back on the best of the fourth round action on what was an unforgettable ‘Manic Monday’ at the All England Club.

Fetching more content...