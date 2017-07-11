Wimbledon 2017: Gilles Muller speaks after ousting Rafael Nadal; hear from Roger Federer and Garbine Muguruza as well

by audioBoom India Audio 11 Jul 2017, 11:41 IST

Rafael Nadal crashed out of the 2017 Championships at the hands of the 16th seed Gilles Muller after an epic five-set encounter that lasted nearly five hours on Court No. 1.

Richard Connelly, Robbie Koenig and Peter Marcato hear from the man from Luxembourg as well Roger Federer and Garbine Muguruza as they look back on the best of the fourth round action on what was an unforgettable ‘Manic Monday’ at the All England Club.