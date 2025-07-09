Wimbledon 2025 Day 10: Men's and women's singles predictions ft. Jannik Sinner vs Ben Shelton, Iga Swiatek vs Liudmila Samsonova

Day 10 (July 9) at the 2025 Wimbledon will feature four quarterfinal matches: two men's singles matches from the top half of the draw and two women's singles matches from the bottom half of the draw.

Ad

On the men's side, top seed Jannik Sinner will face off against tenth seed Ben Shelton, and sixth seed Novak Djokovic will play against 22nd seed Flavio Cobolli. On the women's side of the action, sixth seed Mirra Andreeva will be in action against Belinda Bencic, whereas eighth seed Iga Swiatek will face 18th seed Liudmila Samsonova.

Let's take a look at the matches scheduled for Day 10 of the 2025 Wimbledon

#1 Jannik Sinner vs Ben Shelton

Top seed Jannik Sinner will take on tenth seed Ben Shelton at the quarterfinals of the 2025 Wimbledon. Sinner began his Wimbledon campaign with a 6-4, 6-3, 6-0 win over Luca Nardi and followed it up with a 6-1, 6-1, 6-3 win over Aleksandar Vukic in the second round. In the third round, he maintained his dominance, winning 6-1, 6-3, and 6-1 against Pedro Martinez. In the fourth round, he won against 19th seed Grigor Dimitrov, despite trailing 3-6, 5-7, 2-2, as the Bulgarian retired due to injury.

Ad

Trending

Ben Shelton started his Wimbledon campaign with a 6-4, 7-6 (1), 7-6 (4) win against Australian qualifier Alex Bolt in the first round and then won 6-2, 7-5, 6-4 against Rinki Hijikata in the second round. In the third round, the tenth seed won 6-3, 7-6 (4), 6-2 against Marton Fucsovics. He lost his first set of the tournament against Lorenzo Sonego in the fourth round but came back to win the match 3-6, 6-1, 7-6 (1), 7-5.

Ad

Sinner has a 5-1 head-to-head against Shelton and is the favorite to win, as detailed in the preview here.

Predicted winner- Jannik Sinner

#2 Iga Swiatek vs Liudmila Samsonova

In Picture: Swiatek in action (Getty)

Eighth seed Iga Swiatek will take on 19th seed Liudmila Samsonova in the last eight at the 2025 Wimbledon. Swiatek began her campaign at Wimbledon with a 7-5, 6-1 win against Polina Kudermetova in the first round, followed by a 5-7, 6-2, 6-1 win over Katy McNally in the second round. She kept up the momentum with a 6-2, 6-3 win over Danielle Collins in the third round and then won 6-4, 6-1 against 23rd seed Clara Tauson in the fourth round to reach her second Wimbledon quarterfinal.

Ad

Liudmila Samsonova started her campaign at the SW19 with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Maya Joint and then won 6-2, 6-1 against Yuliia Starodubtseva in the second round. She faced off against 16th seed Daria Kasatkina in the third round, winning 6-2, 6-3, before winning 7-5, 7-5 against Jessica Bouzas Maneiro in the fourth round to reach her maiden Major quarterfinal.

Swiatek has won all four matches against Samsonova and is the favorite in the upcoming match as well, as detailed in the preview here.

Ad

Predicted winner- Iga Swiatek

#3 Novak Djokovic vs Flavio Cobolli

In Picture: Djokovic in action (Getty)

Sixth seed Novak Djokovic is all set to take on 22nd seed Flavio Cobolli in his quest for an eighth Wimbledon title. Djokovic began his campaign at the year's Championships with a 6-1, 6-7 (7), 6-2, 6-2 win over Alexandre Muller in the first round and followed it up with a 6-3, 6-2, 6-0 win over Dan Evans in the second round. He then faced countryman Miomir Kecmanovic in the third round, winning 6-3, 6-0, 6-4, before winning 1-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 against eleventh seed Alex de Minaur in the fourth round.

Ad

Flavio Cobolli started his SW19 campaign with a 6-3, 7-6 (7), 6-1 win over Beibit Zukhayev in the first round and then won 6-1, 7-6 (6), 6-2 against Jack Pennington Jones in the second round. He caused an upset in the third round, winning 6-2, 6-4, 6-2 over 15th seed Jakub Mensik in the third round, before winning 6-4, 6-4, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (3) against former runner-up Marin Cilic in the fourth round.

Djokovic has won the only match he has played against Cobolli and is the favorite to win in the upcoming match as well, as detailed in the preview here.

Predicted winner- Novak Djokovic

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author SAGNIK DATTA Sagnik, a Mass Communication and Journalism graduate, is a tennis journalist at Sportskeeda. Before finding his spot in the tennis writing team, he worked as a junior content specialist for academic content writing firms for a couple of years.



Before putting out any information in the public domain, Sagnik makes sure that every element of his content is well-researched and backed with credible data so that there is no misinterpretation of facts or quotes and ethical standards are maintained. To do so, Sagnik follows reputed websites like the Tennis Channel and Tennis TV, and renowned journalists on social media.



He is a fan of former player Roger Federer, and just like his favorite player, Sagnik likes to bring perfection to his write-ups by providing concise and on-point content. Speaking of the ‘GOAT’ debate, Sagnik believes that it is a bit unfair to compare the legends of the game from different eras who have played on different terms. But if he were to pick one, he’d go for Novak Djokovic based on his tally of 24 Grand Slam titles.



When not writing about tennis and technically analyzing the sport, which he believes are his 'forte', Sagnik indulges in reading books. Know More