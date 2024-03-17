Andre Agassi once said that he was made an honorary Brazilian by the fans after winning his very first singles title there.

The year was 1987 and the tournament was the Sul American Open, where 17-year-old Agassi was seeded eighth. He reached the final with wins over Jose Daher, Jaime Yzaga, future coach Brad Gilbert and Martin Jaite. In the title clash, he beat local boy Luiz Mattar to claim his maiden singles title.

Agassi recalled his triumph in his book "Open: An Autobiography", saying that the local fans did not hold a grudge against him but made him an "honorary Brazilian."

"I finish 1987 with a bang. I win my first tournament as a pro, in Itaparica, Brazil, all the more impressive because I do it before a crowd of initially hostile Brazilians. After I beat their top player, Luiz Mattar, the fans don’t seem to hold a grudge. In fact they make me an honorary Brazilian," Agassi wrote.

The American said that the fans hoisted him on their shoulders and that women in bikinis and thongs "covered him" in kisses.

"They rush the court, hoist me on their shoulders, throw me in the air. Many have come to the arena straight from the beach. They’re slathered with cocoa butter, and consequently so am I. Women in bikinis and thongs cover me with kisses," Agassi wrote.

"Music plays, people dance, someone hands me a bottle of champagne and tells me to spray it into the crowd. The carnival atmosphere is the perfect complement to my inner Mardi Gras. I finally broke through. I won five matches in a row," he added.

The 1987 Sul American Open remains Andre Agassi's only tournament win in Brazil.

Andre Agassi won 61 titles throughout his career

Andre Agassi with Rafael Nadal at the Netflix Slam

Andre Agassi won 61 titles across singles and doubles throughout his impressive tennis career.

The American has won 60 career singles titles, including eight Grand Slams. The Australian Open is his most successful Major, triumphing four times.

Apart from his Grand Slam wins, Agassi also won Olympic gold and the year-end championships in 1990. The American's only doubles title came at the Thriftway ATP Championships (now known as the Western & Southern Open) in Cincinnati in 1993, partnering Petr Korda. The pair beat the Swedish duo of Stefan Edberg and Henrik Holm in the final.

