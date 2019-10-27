WTA Finals 2019: Where to watch, TV Schedule, Live stream details and more

2019 WTA Finals - Preview

The last tournament of the WTA Tour 2019 showcasing the top eight players from the women's singles category is all set to get underway from 27th October in ‎Shenzhen, China. The WTA Finals 2019 will also feature the top eight pairs from the women's doubles category to fight for the year end title.

WTA Finals Singles Format

The eight singles players are divided into two groups of four each and will be playing in a round-robin format. The top two players from each group will be moving to the semifinals.

Two-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka has been drawn alongside the World No.1 Ashleigh Barty, who will also see the presence of Petra Kvitova and Belinda Bencic in the Red Group.

The Purple group consists of Karolína Plíšková, Bianca Andreescu, Simona Halep, and the defending champion, Elina Svitolina. Bianca, at only 19 years of age is the youngest player competing in the tournament this year and will be coming into this tournament with form on her side, having defeated Serena Williams at the 2019 US Open, and thereby becoming the first Canadian player to win a Grand Slam title.

WTA Finals Doubles Format

Similar to the singles category, the doubles pairs are also divided in two groups, Red and Purple. Defending champions Tímea Babos / Kristina Mladenovic are in the Red Group while last year's runners up Barbora Krejčíková / Kateřina Siniaková are in Purple group.

Red Group

Elise Mertens / Aryna Sabalenka Tímea Babos / Kristina Mladenovic Chan Hao-ching / Latisha Chan Anna-Lena Grönefeld / Demi Schuurs

Purple Group

Hsieh Su-wei / Barbora Strýcová Gabriela Dabrowski / Xu Yifan Barbora Krejčíková / Kateřina Siniaková Samantha Stosur / Zhang Shuai

Here is all you need to know about how to follow the WTA Finals 2019

Tournament name: 2019 Shiseido WTA Finals Shenzhen

Location: China

Category: Year-ending championships

Dates: October 27 to November 3, 2019

Round: Round robin

Broadcast: No live telecast in India

Live score: wtafinals.com

You can follow all the coverage of the WTA Finals 2019 here on Sportskeeda