WTA Finals 2023: Coco Gauff vs Jessica Pegula preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Coco Gauff vs (5) Jessica Pegula

Date: November 4, 2023

Tournament: WTA Finals 2023

Round: Semifinal

Venue: Cancun, Mexico

Category: Year-ending championships

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize money: $9,000,000

Live telecast: USA – Tennis Channel | UK – Amazon Prime Video

Coco Gauff vs Jessica Pegula preview

Mexico WTA Finals Tennis

Third-seed Coco Gauff will take on fifth-seed Jessica Pegula in the semifinal of the 2023 WTA Finals on Saturday.

Gauff has had an exceptional season on the women's tour this year. She has garnered 51 wins from 66 matches, including title-winning runs at the Auckland Open, Citi Open, Cincinnati Open, and the US Open. She also reached the semifinals of the China Open and the quarterfinals of the French Open.

The American began her campaign in Cancun, with a thumping victory over Ons Jabeur. She then faced a setback against second-seed Iga Swiatek but instantly made amends against Marketa Vondrousova in her final group-stage match. Gauff outclassed the Czech player in three sets (5-7, 7-6, 6-3) to seal her spot in the knockout rounds.

Mexico WTA Finals Tennis

Meanwhile, Pegula has also had a promising 2023 season. She has chalked up 58 wins from 75 matches, including title-winning runs at the United Cup, Canada Open, and the Korea Open. She also secured runner-up finishes at the Qatar Open and the Japan Open.

The American has performed clinically at the 2023 WTA Finals so far. She began her campaign, breezing past Elena Rybakina and then defeating Aryna Sabalenka and Maria Sakkari en route to the last four. Pegula outfoxed Sakkari of Greece in straight sets, 6-3, 6-2.

Coco Gauff vs Jessica Pegula head-to-head

Pegula leads the head-to-head 2-1 against Gauff. She defeated Gauff most recently at the 2023 Canada Open.

Coco Gauff vs Jessica Pegula odds

Player Name Moneline Handicap Bets Total Games Coco Gauff Jessica Pegula

Odds will be updated when available.

Coco Gauff vs Jessica Pegula prediction

Mexico WTA Finals Tennis

Fans can expect an entertaining clash in the semifinals of the 2023 WTA Finals in Cancun. Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula, who are also the top women's doubles team on tour, are well-versed in each other's game. However, this time, the duo will battle it out in the singles competition to stake their claim for the title in Cancun.

Gauff has had an inspirational year, capturing her first Grand Slam title at the 2023 US Open. She has upped her level significantly in the last year and a half and still has the potential to improve further. The American is known for her powerful serve, solid groundstrokes, and outstanding court-coverage skills. The 19-year-old will look to play to her strengths against Pegula and keep a check on the latter's casual errors.

Pegula, on the contrary, has also been consistent with her performances in the last couple of years. She has captured three WTA titles this season compared to just one in 2022. The 29-year-old likes to take an offensive approach and dictate play from the baseline. She has been finding the lines with ease in Cancun and is yet to drop a set. Her exceptional win over World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the group-stage tie showcases her current state of sharpness.

Pegula will surely be the favorite entering this all-American bout, considering her scintillating form in the last few weeks. She leads the head-to-head against Gauff and also defeated her on a hardcourt surface this year.

Ultimately, the player who maintains composure during crucial moments will decide the outcome of this contest. Gauff is certainly capable of bringing her A-game against Pegula and could draw from her recent experience on the Grand Stage. However, the fifth-seed appears to be much more confident and assured about her game plan at the moment. It will be a challenging task for Gauff to stop her from entering the final.

Pick: Pegula to win in straight sets.