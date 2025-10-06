Wuhan Open today's prediction: Women's singles matches ft. Emma Raducanu vs Ann Li, Naomi Osaka vs Leylah Fernandez | October 7, 2025

The Wuhan Open is hosting the world's best players this week. The hardcourt event is a part of the WTA 1000 series on tour.

Zhu Lin and Yuan Yue represented the Chinese contingent on Day One. While Yue outfoxed Lucia Bronzetti in straight sets, Lin was eliminated by Maya Joint 7-5, 7-6(10).

The top 10 seeds, Clara Tauson and Ekaterina Alexandrova, also featured in the first round of the Wuhan Open. The Dane hardly broke a sweat against Olga Danilovic, and Alexandrova eliminated Victoria Mboko in straight sets.

With exciting matches in store at the Wuhan Open, let's look at the lineup and predictions for Day Two on Tuesday.

1) Emma Navarro vs Zhang Shuai

Navarro in action at the 2025 China Open - Day 12 - Source: Getty

First up, Emma Navarro will take on Zhang Shuai in the first round of the Wuhan Open.

Navarro would've expected more from herself this year. After a title-winning run in Merida, she reached the last 16 in Wimbledon and the third round in New York. The American will enter Wuhan after a quarterfinal exit in Beijing, at the hands of Jessica Pegula.

Meanwhile, Zhang Shuai has played more tennis on the doubles circuit this year. She managed to reach the second round in Melbourne and the third round in Beijing, which were her best results on tour. Despite a resilient performance against Amanda Anisimova, the American defeated her in the China Open last month.

Navarro was one set away from reaching the semifinals in Beijing, but was outdone by a stubborn opponent in Pegula. She's much sharper than most opponents in her quarter and should be able to win this round.

Predicted Winner: Emma Navarro.

2) Emma Raducanu vs Ann Li

Raducanu at the 2025 China Open - Day 8 - Source: Getty

Next up, Emma Raducanu will square off against Ann Li in the first round of the Wuhan Open.

Raducanu silenced her critics by reaching the quarterfinals in Miami and semifinals in Washington this year. The Brit is knocking on the door to make a significant impact this year. She will enter Wuhan after a third-round exit in Beijing, at the hands of Jessica Pegula.

Meanwhile, Ann Li came close to snapping her four-year trophyless run on the main tour. She reached the finals in Singapore and Cleveland, but couldn't make her mark at any of those events. The American will enter Wuhan after a first-round exit in Beijing this year.

Raducanu knows she's missing the killer instinct required to enter the big leagues on tour. Considering her strong start at most events so far, she should be able to battle past the talented Li in the first round.

Predicted Winner: Emma Raducanu

3) Iga Swiatek vs Marie Bouzkova

Swiatek at the 2025 China Open - Day 10 (ATP Finals) - Source: Getty

Next up, Iga Swiatek will face Marie Bouzkova in the second round of the Wuhan Open.

Swiatek saved her blushes by winning the Wimbledon Championships this season. The Pole missed her clinical nature in the first few months, but has bounced back to win in Cincinnati and Seoul. She will enter the Wuhan Open after a fourth-round exit in Beijing.

Meanwhile, Marie Bouzkova showcased her potential with a flawless run in the Prague Open. She also reached the semifinals in Monterrey and the fourth round in Beijing. The Czech started her campaign in Wuhan with a confident win against Camila Osorio, 6-3, 6-4.

No points for guessing that Swiatek will be a clear favorite to win this encounter. The Pole hasn't played a lot of bad matches in the last few months and should be able to outsmart Bouzkova in the second round.

Predicted Winner: Iga Swiatek

4) Naomi Osaka vs Leylah Fernandez

Osaka at the 2025 China Open - Day 6 - Source: Getty

Lastly, Naomi Osaka will begin her campaign in the Wuhan Open against Leylah Fernandez.

Osaka has been desperate to revive her best this year. Apart from runner-up finishes in Auckland and Cincinnati, she clinched the title in Saint-Malo and reached the semifinals in New York. The former World No. 1 will enter Wuhan after a second-round exit in Beijing.

Meanwhile, Leylah Fernandez has also pushed her limits in 2025. After a title-winning run in Washington, she reached the third round in New York and Beijing. Despite a spirited performance against Coco Gauff, the American defeated her in the China Open last month.

Osaka showed signs of complacency by failing to close her second-round match in Beijing. The Japanese has still been in scintillating form in the last few months and should be able to navigate past Fernandez in the first round.

Predicted Winner: Naomi Osaka

