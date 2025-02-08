Andre Agassi once received a stern warning about his on-court behavior from Romanian billionaire Ion Tiriac, who served as Boris Becker's manager. Tiriac cautioned the American that his antics wouldn't be viewed in a positive light once his performance declined.

Just two years after he joined the professional circuit, Agassi had a breakthrough 1988 season, winning six tour-level titles and reaching World No. 3 in the rankings. Apart from his impressive success, the then-teenager also caught attention for his flashy personality and bold on-court fashion. However, his showmanship and crowd-pleasing theatrics rubbed some people in the tennis community the wrong way.

In a 1989 interview with Sports Illustrated, Ion Tiriac, who is worth an estimated $2 billion (according to Celebrity Net Worth), shared his concerns about Andre Agassi's controversial behavior.

Tiriac bluntly stated that while the American's "idiotic" conduct would be accepted when winning, those same antics would be perceived as "obscene" and a calculated attempt to disturb his opponents when he started losing.

"God help him when he really starts losing. You can prance around like an idiot when you're on top, but whatever seems funny now will be seen as obscene or disastrous or a calculated disturbance as soon as you stop winning," Tiriac said.

Ion Tiriac wasn't alone in criticizing Andre Agassi's behavior, as John McEnroe accused his compatriot of disrespecting his opponents and argued that his conduct wasn't good for the sport.

"His act is wearing thin. I don't think that's showing respect for your opponent. And it's not good for tennis either. But I expect to see a lot more of it before we see less," McEnroe said.

"Andre Agassi could revolutionize the game, but I hope he doesn't" - Ion Tiriac

Andre Agassi - Source: Getty

During the same interview, Ion Tiriac emphasized that Andre Agassi had the potential to "revolutionize" tennis with his powerful and aggressive game. However, the Romanian admitted that he hoped that wouldn't happen because it would strip tennis of its "beauty."

"Andre Agassi could revolutionize the game, but I hope he doesn't. If a player hits as hard as he can all the time, matches will turn into shooting contests and the beauty of the game will disappear," Tiriac said.

Tiriac further criticized Agassi's playing, arguing that his game was entirely devoid of the finesse and fluidity that the likes of John McEnroe displayed. To illustrate his point, he compared Boris Becker's style to a "symphonic orchestra," while likening Agassi to an ordinary pop singer.

"His is a limited game that has nothing to do with finesse. He's never going to be a serve-and-volleyer or have the fluid touch of a Nastase or the sensitivity of a McEnroe. I just hope everyone doesn't start playing like him," he said.

"Boris [Becker], at 17 and 18, was a completely different breed. If Agassi is a pop singer, Boris is a symphonic orchestra. There are so many pop singers that I cannot remember their names. But there are only two or three great philharmonics," he added.

Ion Tiriac had many opportunities to witness the contrast between Andre Agassi and Boris Becker's playing styles since the duo established a compelling rivalry on tour. They locked horns in 14 encounters, with Agassi enjoying a 10-4 lead in their head-to-head record and a 4-1 winning record at the Majors.

