Roger Federer is considered to be one of the greatest tennis players of all time thanks to his aesthetic playing style and charismatic personality off the court in addition to his Grand Slam wins. The Swiss maestro, however, has had his fair share of detractors due to his blunt attitude at times.

Federer is known for giving honest answers to the media about his opponents during his 24-year-long career. Although the Fed Express often received backlash over his predisposition to make seemingly arrogant comments, Federer never eschewed his brand of honesty.

However, the Swiss still gave his opponents their flowers when he was beaten by them fair and square. One of the prime instances of his humility came in the aftermath of his Wimbledon 2019 title clash against Novak Djokovic.

Federer put on a comprehensive display against the Serb in his last championship match outing at SW19, hitting swashbuckling forehands and backhands. The Swiss maestro's performance translated to him winning a whopping 14 points more than Djokovic.

The outcome of their encounter didn't go Federer's way though, as Djokovic showed his trademark resilience to deny the Swiss. The then-37-year-old lost the final 6-7(5), 6-1, 6-7(4), 6-4, 12-13(3). Federer was subsequently asked a variety of questions by the media regarding his opponent during the post-match interview.

One of the interviewers suggested that Novak Djokovic had spent the majority of the Big 3's overlapping careers being the "No. 3 guy", regardless of his Wimbledon triumph. Federer, however, showed his class as he responded:

"That was a long time ago, though (on Novak being the No. 3 guy). You got to go to the streets and ask those people and the fans. I mean, look, we know how strong Novak is and has been for many, many years as well. Yeah, of course, every win, every other extra win, every other streak all adds to the tally, no doubt about it."

Roger Federer trails both Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal in their head-to-head meetings

For what it's worth, Roger Federer's numbers at the Majors were eventually eclipsed by Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal. While the Swiss maestro won 20 Major titles during his career, he was outdone by his archrivals as they recorded 24 and 22 triumphs at Grand Slam tournaments respectively.

Federer also trailed Djokovic 23-27 in their career head-to-head meetings till he retired. The Swiss lost 10 of their last 14 encounters, which included tough losses at the Australian Open, the US Open, and Wimbledon.

Federer's head-to-head record vs Rafael Nadal was even more lopsided. He only managed to win 16 of his 40 encounters against the Spaniard. Having said that, the Swiss maestro dominated his rival after the latter's physical prime ended, winning six of his last seven matches against Nadal.

The Swiss retired from professional tennis at the 2022 Laver Cup in London after suffering from chronic knee injuries.

