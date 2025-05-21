"You're not omitted just because you've been famous" - When Chris Evert reflected on her cancer diagnosis and the brutal perspective it gave

Chris Evert once opened up about her emotional journey while battling cancer, revealing how it completely paused her life and took a toll on her. She admitted that while being a former athlete helped her stay mentally strong, cancer is not an illness that makes exceptions, not even for athletes.

Evert was diagnosed with early-stage ovarian cancer in 2021, shortly after her sister Jeanne passed away in 2020 due to the same disease. Unfortunately, Jeanne’s cancer had been detected too late for doctors to treat it successfully.

The tennis legend discovered she carried the BRCA1 gene mutation, which significantly raises the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer. With this knowledge, she opted for preventive procedures, including a hysterectomy, a surgery during which her ovarian cancer was fortunately caught in its early stages.

Chris Evert maintained her fighting spirit and successfully completed her treatment in 2022. Reflecting on that chapter during a 2023 French Open interview with TNT Sports, she shared:

"Cancer really is an equalizer. You're not omitted from this group of people who have cancer just because you've been successful or famous. We as athletes are used to being in control, especially with our bodies and our training. With cancer, you have no choice. You have an unexpected journey filled with doubts, fears and uncertainty."

"Being a former athlete helped me to deal with all of this. The discipline, the fighting, being resilient and positive were qualities that I drew upon from my competitive days. You just know that you have to go through it to get to the other side," she added.

However, Evert’s cancer unfortunately returned in December 2023, once again diagnosed at stage 1. Although it was caught early, the recurrence forced her to step away from her broadcasting role during the 2024 Australian Open.

Chris Evert: "I'm not going to stop living my life...I’m going to keep going"

Chris Evert pictured at the 2023 WTA Finals | Image Source: Getty

Chris Evert never backed down in her fight against cancer and ultimately triumphed. When the disease returned in 2023, she stayed strong and positive, and by July 2024, she was officially declared cancer-free once again.

In an interview with The New York Times, Evert opened up about undergoing chemotherapy all over again. She admitted it was tough but made it clear that she’ll never stop fighting, no matter what comes her way.

"You can’t live in fear,” she said. "I just have to keep exercising, try and be as healthy as I can, and be up on all my CT scans and my appointments with the doctor. I’m not going to stop living my life. I’m going to keep going and keep going."

Now cancer-free, the American legend is fully embracing life. She remains closely connected to the sport, working as an analyst and commentator, while also staying active at her coaching academy in Boca Raton, Florida.

