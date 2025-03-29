Days of Our Lives preview sees EJ’s enemies closing in, Rafe and Jada’s relationship tested, and Marlena’s desperate search

Grief is waiting for the residents of Salem on Days of Our Lives for the week of March 31, 2025. While retribution will likely catch up with EJ DiMera in the coming week, Marlena Evans will receive more distressing news about John Black. Elsewhere, Jada Hunter's honesty may cost her her love, as Rafe Hernandez may not take her straying lightly.

The previous week of Days of Our Lives saw Steve Johnson and Marlena pulling all stops to look for John, leading them to Paul Narita and Andrew Donovan. On the other hand, the Black family waited in town for information on the family patriarch. However, Tate Black snitched on Doug Williams III by telling his secret to Julie Williams and the police, leading to a faceoff with Holly Jonas.

Elsewhere, Johnny DiMera refused to forgive his father despite EJ apologizing. Moreover, EJ threatened to harm Kate Roberts' children while gaining Kristen DiMera's wrath for her mother, Rachel Blake's disappearance.

Meanwhile, the Kiriakis brothers fought over Xander Kiriakis' misunderstanding. However, Stephanie opened up about the secret of the forged letter with Alex, who decided to keep it a secret at Philip's behest. As such, Xander remained the only person unaware of Philip's theft.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

Days of Our Lives preview sees EJ in danger

EJ DiMera caused mayhem in town in the past few weeks by kidnapping Rafe Hernandez and planting Arnold Feniger in his place. It led to Jada Hunter's wedding with Rafe dissolving while Gabi Hernandez was left homeless briefly. Moreover, when Rachel Blake threatened to stand witness to his crime, he secretly sent her away to an unknown place.

On the other hand, Johnny DiMera learned from Kate Roberts that his father, EJ, had raped his mother, Sami Brady. As such, the son lashed out at his father before leaving home. In response, EJ picked a fight with Kate and threatened her.

The Days of Our Lives spoilers from March 31 to April 4, 2025, suggest that EJ's daughter-in-law, Chanel, will visit him and give him an earful. Chanel is upset because Amy Choi canceled the adoption proposal after reading an article on EJ's rape case.

EJ DiMera's story arc is heading towards the moment when he is shot by an unknown assailant, and his brother, Chad DiMera, will rush him to the hospital. At this point, many people hold a grudge against the villain, including Gabi, Kristen, Ava, Rafe, Jada, Kate, Chanel, and more. As such, any of them may take the drastic step if wanting to eliminate EJ.

Days of Our Lives: Jada opens up to Rafe

After the "fake Rafe" situation led to Jada Hunter's wedding being called off, the distressed bride-to-be found herself rejected by her fiance. Believing Rafe was breaking off with her, Jada found solace in Shawn Brady. This moment ended up with the two getting intimate.

However, when the Arnold-Rafe swap was cleared, Jada got back with the real Rafe Hernandez. But she kept her intimacy with Shawn a secret so far. The soap's spoilers hint that Jada will want to come clean before taking her relationship further.

However, Rafe may feel hurt learning that Jada had moved on with Shawn so soon since he kept thinking about her during his captivity. Rafe may share his feelings with his sister, Gabi. Rafe likely dumps Jada since Shawn will find her sorrowful later in the week.

The search for John continues on Days of Our Lives

Friday's episode, March 28, 2025, found Orpheus sneaking into Marlena Evans's room as Steve Johnson, Paul Narita, and Andrew Donovan left for the secret nuclear facility. The four were in Tallinn, Estonia, the last place John Black was seen. While the men fought the personnel posted at the facility, Marlena was placed at gunpoint.

While it is likely that Marlena escapes getting shot, Steve may unfold more truth about John's mission. While Paul and Andrew help each other in their task, Marlena will continue to worry about John's eventuality.

Also read: Days of Our Lives: Complete list of comings and goings in March 2025

Stay tuned to Peacock to catch the unfolding drama on Days of Our Lives as Marlena continues looking for John and EJ meets a deadly situation.

