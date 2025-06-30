Days of Our Lives recap (June 30, 2025): Jada arrests Johnny while Chanel changes on Paulina

In the recent episode of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives aired on June 30, 2025, Chaos broke out in Salem when Jada arrested Johnny in the town square, shocking the DiMera family. EJ was furious, and Chanel demanded answers. Belle and Paulina argued over whether the arrest was fair or political.

Gabi and Rafe worried about how her testimony could hurt Johnny. Chanel felt betrayed by Paulina, while Marlena and Roman discussed how to help.

At the police station, emotions ran high as Johnny was booked. His loved ones stood by him, but with secrets surfacing and tensions rising, the day ended with heartbreak and the beginning of what could be a major trial.

Days of Our Lives recap for the episode aired on Monday, June 30, 2025

Jada arrests Johnny as EJ and Chanel react

Jada on Days of Our Lives showed up in the town square and arrested Johnny in front of everyone. EJ got furious, yelling at her and threatening consequences. Chanel ran out, confused and upset, asking what was happening. Johnny tried to explain, but EJ told him to stay quiet to avoid trouble.

EJ lied, saying Johnny had given him the gun, hoping to protect his son. But Jada didn’t back down and took Johnny away. Chanel was shaken, and EJ was left angry and helpless.

Gabi and Rafe reel from the arrest

At home on Days of Our Lives, Gabi questioned Rafe about what Johnny had told him. Rafe said he believed Johnny was innocent and had already told Jada everything. Gabi was worried that her being at the mansion that night might be used against Johnny or her.

She later called Will and told Arianna about the arrest. When Ari asked about her dad, Gabi tried to cheer her up by showing her the diploma Will had sent. They took a photo together to lighten the mood.

Tensions rise at the police station

At the station on Days of Our Lives, Belle was angry with Paulina for having Johnny arrested without questioning him first. Paulina stood by her decision, saying it would look bad if they gave him special treatment. Even though Belle believed Johnny was innocent, Paulina removed her from the case to keep things fair.

While Johnny was being booked, EJ showed up and said he would be Johnny’s lawyer. Chanel soon followed, telling Johnny she believed in him. Belle felt torn between doing her job and supporting her family.

Chanel lashes out as Paulina admits her role

Chanel begged Paulina to help Johnny, but was shocked to learn her mom had ordered his arrest. Hurt and angry, Chanel called her a traitor and stormed out. Johnny, confused and worried, stayed silent during the booking.

Jada and Rafe got into another fight, trading personal jabs. Later, Paulina asked Jada if she really thought Johnny was guilty. Jada said he had the motive, means, and chance to commit the crime.

EJ starts working the legal angles

EJ on Days of Our Lives confronted Belle in the square, angry about Johnny’s arrest. Belle said she didn’t expect Paulina to act so fast. EJ told her to get back on the case and find a way to clear Johnny. He admitted he no longer believed Johnny shot him but didn’t know how to prove it.

After Belle left, EJ called a judge, ready to pull legal strings. At the pub, Marlena visited Roman, pretending she wanted chowder but really needed support. Roman thought Johnny should have turned himself in, and Marlena agreed, just before Belle’s text came in confirming Johnny’s arrest.

Roman makes a bold move as Johnny faces reality

Knowing time was running out, Roman went to the station and gave Jada and Paulina the gun he’d been hiding. It was a risky move, but he was ready to help the investigation.

Meanwhile, Paulina let Chanel speak to Johnny alone. Johnny admitted he had lied out of shame, not guilt, and felt everything was falling apart. Chanel said she still believed in him, but their time ended too soon when an officer came to take Johnny away.

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock

