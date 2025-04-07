Days of Our Lives star Casey Moss talks about JJ’s dangerous investigation and his happily ever after

Actor Casey Moss first joined the cast of Days of Our Lives in 2013 when he got the role of JJ Deveraux. His character was the son of the famous Jennifer Horton and Jack Deveraux.

In an exclusive interview with Soap Hub on April 5, 2025, Casey Moss revealed the direction in which his character JJ was about to progress in upcoming episodes of the show and personal milestones that he was looking forward to in his life.

Casey spoke to Soap Hub and revealed how his character, JJ Deveraux, had a lot of interesting things planned on the show regarding the ongoing investigation of EJ DiMera's shooter. He said:

"JJ is hunkering down and focusing on work. He had to protect Gabi from prosecution. We are exploring familiar territory."

With respect to his personal love life, he said:

"I just hang out with the love of my life. We’re very tight, and we have a tight-knit friend group. It’s funny, once you start getting older and people have kids. The going out and partying days are over."

Everything that Days Of Our Lives actor Casey Moss revealed in his exclusive interview

In the interview with Soap Hub, Casey Moss revealed that his character, JJ Deveraux, had a lot on his plate in upcoming episodes of the soap opera with regard to being the lead detective on the EJ case . Recently, on the April 3, 2025, episode of Days of Our Lives, EJ DiMera was shot by an unknown shooter. JJ had been tasked with trying to figure out who the criminal was.

The actor revealed that his screentime will involve JJ trying to sniff out the criminal amongst many potential suspects, including Rafe Hernandez, while also trying to make it his mission to protect Gabi Hernandez from all sorts of dangers in Salem City.

On the personal front, Casey Moss has plans to get married to his partner, True O'Brien, next month in May.

Casey began his journey on Days of Our Lives very early on in his career. He said in the interview:

"It’s interesting, because I kind of grew up on that set. I think I booked the show at like 18, maybe going on 19 years old, and I was on it until I was about 26 or 27. So coming back is like visiting family. It’s been very special."

Casey met True on the sets of Days of Our Lives, where she joined the cast as Paige, and her character was later murdered by Ben Weston.

The couple had been together for the last ten years, and Casey shared that both of them looked forward to the next chapter of their lives.

Casey Moss's role as JJ Deveraux on Days Of Our Lives

JJ Deveraux's character on Days Of Our Lives was first introduced in 2004 and was played by actors Tyler Lake, Jack and Nick Ravo, and Jacob and Micah Reeves.

Later in 2013, Casey Moss took over the role and has since then played the part on the soap opera.

JJ's character was introduced first as a child and then later as a teenager in 2013.

He had been rusticated from his boarding school after the authorities found out that his roommate in school had been dealing drugs and he was complicit in that act as he knew about the happenings and never reported it.

After coming home, he found out about his mother's partner, Doctor Daniel Jonas, and disliked him so much that he tried to ruin his car, with the help of his friend Rory.

JJ had a relationship with Paige Larson on the show, but then later left him when she found out that he was also romantically involved with Eva Donovan.

The plot of the soap also showed how JJ had found Paige dead in her dorm room, after being murdered by Ben Weston.

NBC's Days of Our Lives first premiered on American daytime television in November 1965 and has received critical acclaim for its characters and storylines since then.

The show was created by the producer couple Betty and Ted Corday, is set in Salem, and focuses on themes of romantic relationships, business rivalries, scandals, family feuds, and drama.

Days Of Our Lives revolves around the lives of the members of the Brady, Horton, DiMera, and Kiriakis families. Fans and interested viewers can watch the show on Peacock.

