General Hospital spoiler video sneak peek (July 17, 2025): Anna asks for a favor, Lulu advises Dante, and Sasha opens up to Jason

A change is imminent in the General Hospital's upcoming storyline. While Sasha and Daisy are leaving the town for the latter's safety, people from the past are returning to the show. Meanwhile, the mob feud in town is heating up. Both Sidwell and Sonny targeted each other's children to get to their enemies. Elsewhere, Drew coerced Portia into helping destroy Michael's reputation as a good parent.

Ad

The teaser video for July 17, 2025, released by the YouTube channel named General Hospital Preview, hints at the groundwork for several upcoming battles. The video shows Commissioner Anna appealing to someone:

"I have a favor to ask."

She is possibly speaking with her friend Felicia, who also doubles up as a PI. Meanwhile, Dante will receive a piece of advice from Lulu as she says:

"Do that and you might have a chance of getting your son back."

Ad

Trending

Ad

Lulu may be referring to Giovanni, who dislikes his parents. Elsewhere, Sasha and Jason are seen face-to-face as the former makes a statement:

"If you ever stop to think about you, you might want to."

Sasha is likely advising Jason to start planning his own life and needs. While Jason selflessly supported Sasha during her pregnancy, the latter will have an honest suggestion for the gentle henchman.

Ad

The other story arcs for the day on the long-running ABC daily soap include Dalton's instruction for Josslyn and Sonny furious about his recent press coverage.

General Hospital: Vital events to look out for on July 17, 2025

Ad

The YouTube teaser promo for the General Hospital episode of July 17, 2025, opens with Felicia forbidding someone. She asks to drop the idea right away. She is likely talking to Anna.

She may have learnt about Anna's discovery about Vaughn being a WSB agent. As such, she may want the Commissioner to stay away from the WSB work. However, Anna wants to ensure Emma's safety. Moreover, she is suspecting Dalton. As such, she may ask Felicia to do some sleuthing work as a favor.

Ad

The next scene shows Professor Hank Dalton speaking with his research assistant, Josslyn. He assures her that the exciting work under him will start anytime soon. Meanwhile, Joss will be ready to get into action if her mission is threatened. Whether she stops Emma from entering Dalton's lab or grabs an opportunity to look in herself remains to be seen.

The following frame of the General Hospital teaser finds Lulu advising Dante on some action that may endear him to his son. This may come in the wake of the couple reeling under Rocco's recent blow after learning about Britt Westbourne.

Ad

Also Read: “Immature high school mean girl” — General Hospital viewers slam Lulu’s behavior after betrayal of Brook Lynn stirs backlash

Ad

Lulu may think Brook Lynn holds sole responsibility for her son's pain. She may lash out at Dante for forgiving BLQ. Instead, she may ask him to distance himself from BLQ, which may make Giovanni happy.

Meanwhile, Rocco Falconeri is seen all decked up formally as he sits at a cafe. He has arranged to meet Liesl Obrecht to ask her about Britt and his birth. He will be immensely pleased to find the doctor responding to his mail and meeting him in person.

Ad

The next frame has Sonny livid as he asks someone to watch their press release. He insists it was all a lie about the mob boss. He is likely confronting Curtis about the recent hit piece in Aurora.

While Curtis may inform him that he was coerced into publishing the piece, he may want to undo the harm by publishing something about Drew. Whether he exposes Drew's affair with Nina remains to be seen.

Ad

The General Hospital teaser ends with Sasha and Jason's conversation as the latter is escorting baby Daisy out of town. Sasha may encourage the latter to stop and think about his wishes and desires. She may ask him to find personal happiness and peace.

Also Read: General Hospital spoilers for next 2 weeks (July 16 to July 25, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and more

Tune in to General Hospital to catch the suspense of Liesl meeting Rocco and to find out how much Anna knows about Vaughn.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Poushali Guharauth Poushali is a comics and pop culture writer at Sportskeeda with a Master's degree in English Literature and an Advanced Diploma in Creative Writing. With a mammoth 17 years of experience under her belt at companies such as InfoCognitio, Tata Interactive Systems, ICFAI, Wordsmith, DAV Public School, and more, Poushali strives to create the most engaging and compelling content.



Poushali's years of experience also mean that she is a master in conducting in-depth research on any topic she covers, and cross-checking facts with official sources to produce top-notch content.



Poushali admires the late Chef Anthony Bourdain for his openness to world cultures and also looks up to Shah Rukh Khan's hard work and dedication to his craft. If she could travel back in time, she would love to be part of the classic 'The Sound of Music' as she appreciates its cinematography, script, and narrative.



When she's not working, Poushali enjoys binging on the latest K-dramas, Hollywood shows, and Indian series across OTT platforms. Know More